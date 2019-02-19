The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team will try to take another step toward defending its Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship Wednesday night.
The CAL boys semifinals will be played at Absegami in Galloway Township. The girls semifinals will be played Thursday at St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township.
Sixth-seeded Ocean City (19-3) will play second-seeded St. Augustine at 5 p.m. Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (23-1) meets fourth-seeded Pleasantville at 7 p.m.
The final will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University in Galloway.
Tickets for Wednesday’s games cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens. If the games are postponed because of weather, they will be play Thursday at the same times at Absegami.
A preview of the games:
Ocean City (19-3) vs. St. Augustine Prep (20-3)
Ocean City is making its first appearance in the CAL semifinals. The Red Raiders upset Millville 70-63 in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Donovan Graham averages 15 points to lead a balanced Ocean City team. Guard Joey Sacco averages 13.4 points and 5.8 assists. Gannon Brady contributes 13.2 points. Luke Varallo has made 35 3-pointers.
St. Augustine seeks its 10th CAL championship since the league’s current title game began in 1992. The Hermits have won three CAL Tournament titles. St. Augustine is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
The Hermits rely on the inside play of Charles Solomon (19.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game) and Andrew Delaney (11.7 ppg).
Shooting guard Cole Vanderslice has made 43 3-pointers.
Pleasantville (18-7) vs. Wildwood Catholic (23-1)
These teams already have played twice this season. Wildwood Catholic won both previous meetings: 90-68 on Dec. 20 at home and 75-66 on Jan. 21 at Pleasantville. Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 1 in the Elite 11.
The Crusaders rely on junior NCAA Division 1 prospects Taj Thweatt 21 ppg) and Jahlil White (18.6 ppg). Junior swingman Jacob Hopping (13.4 ppg) provides perimeter shooting and has been a clutch player.
Senior Jake McGonigle is underrated at point guard.
Pleasantville is No. 8 in the Elite 11. The Greyhounds feature a trip of 1,000-point career scorers in Jalen Freeman, Sahmir Jones and Jacob Valeus.
This is Pleasantville's third trip to the semifinals in the past four years. The Greyhounds haven't played in a CAL final since 1995. In addition to last season, Wildwood Catholic also won the 2014 CAL tournament.
