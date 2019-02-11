The Ocean City High School boys basketball team clinched a spot in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament with a 69-47 win over Lower Cape May Regional on Monday night.
The Red Raiders sank 14 of 20 shots in the first half to build a 36-16 halftime lead.
Luke Varallo scored 15 to lead four Ocean City players in double figures. The senior guard set a school record when he sank his 109th career 3-pointer. That basket came at the first-quarter buzzer and gave Ocean City a 14-7 lead.
Pat Moore led Lower Cape May with 14.
Ocean City (17-3) has won six straight. Lower (15-7) has lost three straight.
The win means Ocean City will finish at least second in the CAL National Division. The top two teams in of the league’s three divisions automatically qualify for the tournament.
The league seeding meeting is Wednesday.
Ocean City 14 22 18 15 – 69
Lower 7 9 13 18 – 47
OC – Aungst 6, Brady 7, Finnegan 2, Graham 12, Hoag 2, Rhodes 11, Sacco 14, Varallo 15
GIRLS GAME
Ocean City 57,
Lower Cape May 18
Emma Finnegan led Ocean City with 14. Danielle Donoghue added 10. Ocean City (16-5) is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Lower Cape May 2 8 8 0 – 18
Ocean City 13 21 13 10 – 57
LCM – Farve 7, Halbrunner 5, Holden 6
OC – Brestle 9, Donoghue 10, Finnegan 14, Lappin 4, Mirsky 6, Panico 5, Rolls 9
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.