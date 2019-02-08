The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association released the tournament seedings for boys and girls basketball Thursday.
Groups II and IV begin Feb. 25, and Groups I and III on Feb. 26. Non-Public A begins Feb. 26, and Non-Public B on Feb. 27.
Wildwood and Mainland Regional girls are the top seeds in S.J. Groups I and III, respectively. The second round is Feb. 27 and 28, followed by the third round on March 1 and 2. Public sectional finals are scheduled for March 4 and 5, all at the best seed.
St. Augustine Prep and Wildwood Catholic boys are the No. 1 seeds in S.J. Non-Public A and Non-Public B, respectively.
The second round will be Feb. 28 and March 1, and the third round March 2 for Non-Public A and March 4 for Non-Public B. Non-Public sectional finals will be played March 5 and 6.
NJSIAA public semifinals will be played March 6 and 7 at neutral sites. Non-Public Group finals are scheduled for March 9, with Public Group finals on March 10. All Group finals will be played at RWJ Barnabas Arena on the campus of Toms River North.
BOYS
S.J. Group I
No. 16 Lindenwold at No. 1 Penns Grove; No. 9 Cape May Tech at No. 8 Clayton; No. 12 Gloucester at No. 5 Overbrook; No. 13 Schalick at No. 4 Haddon Twp.; No. 14 Wildwood at No. 3 Salem; No. 11 Pitman at No. 6 Woodstown; No. 10 Paulsboro at No. 7 Woodbury; No. 15 Gateway at No. 2 Glassboro.
S.J. Group II
No. 16 Barnegat at No. 1 Haddonfield; No. 9 Middle Twp. at No. 8 Pennsauken; No. 12 Delran at No. 5 West Deptford; No. 13 Cedar Creek at No. 4 Haddon Heights; No. 14 Point Pleasant Boro at No. 3 Pleasantville; No. 11 Sterling at No. 6 Cinnaminson; No. 10 Audubon at No. 7 Lower Cape May; No. 15 Manchester Twp. at No. 2 Camden.
S.J. Group III
No. 16 Deptford at No. 1 Moorestown; No. 9 Delsea at No. 8 Lacey Twp.; No. 12 Winslow at No. 5 Timber Creek; No. 13 Woodrow Wilson at No. 4 Pinelands Reg.; No. 14 Camden Tech at No. 3 Mainland Reg.; No. 11 Toms River East at No. 6 Westampton Tech; No. 10 Seneca at No. 7 Highland; No. 15 Cherry Hill West at No. 2 Ocean City.
S.J. Group IV
No. 16 Southern Reg. at No. 1 Eastern; No. 9 Atlantic City at No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp.; No. 12 Washington Twp. at No. 5 Lenape; No. 13 Clearview at No. 4 Millville; No. 14 Central Reg. at No. 3 Toms River North; No. 11 Rancocas Valley at No. 6 Kingsway; No. 10 Vineland at No. 7 Cherry Hill East; No. 15 Shawnee at No. 2 Cherokee.
S.J. Non-Public A
No. 9 St. John Vianney at St. Joseph (Met.), winner at No. 1 St. Augustine; No. 5 CBA at No. 4 Camden Catholic; No. 11 Donovan Catholic at No. 6 Bishop Ahr, winner at No. 3 Red Bank Catholic; No. 10 Bishop Eustace at No. 7 Notre Dame, winner at No. 2 Paul VI.
S.J. Non-Public B
No. 9 Holy Spirit at No. 8 Gloucester Catholic, winner at No. 1 Wildwood Catholic; No. 12 St. Rose at No. 5 St. Joseph (Hammonton); No. 13 Calvary Christian at No. 4 Immaculata; No. 14 Moorestown Friends at No. 3 Rutgers Prep; No. 11 Mater Dei at No. 6 Doane; No. 10 Holy Cross at No. 7 Trenton Catholic; No. 15 Timothy Christian at No. 2 Ranney.
GIRLS
S.J. Group I
No. 16 Buena Reg. at No. 1 Wildwood; No. 9 LEAP Academy at No. 8 Gloucester; No. 12 Salem at No. 5 Schalick; No. 13 Woodbury at No. 4 Glassboro; No. 14 Clayton at No. 3 Palmyra; No. 11 Woodstown at No. 6 Pennsville; No. 10 Maple Shade at No. 7 Pitman; No. 15 Gateway at No. 2 Haddon Twp.
S.J. Group II
No. 16 Delran at No. 1 Sterling; No. 9 Haddon Heights at No. 8 West Deptford; No. 12 Point Pleasant Borough at No. 5 Middle Twp.; No. 13 Lower Cape May at No. 4 Cinnaminson; No. 14 Cedar Creek at No. 3 Haddonfield; No. 11 Barnegat at No. 6 Collingswood; No. 10 Audubon at No. 7 Oakcrest; No. 15 Pemberton at No. 2 Manchester Twp.
S.J. Group III
No. 16 Camden Tech at No. 1 Mainland Reg.; No. 9 Absegami at No. 8 Deptford; No. 12 Delsea at No. 5 Highland; No. 13 Central Reg. at No. 4 Winslow; No. 14 Moorestown at No. 3 Toms River East; No. 11 Pinelands Reg. at No. 6 Toms River South; No. 10 Cherry Hill West at No. 7 Lacey Twp.; No. 15 Timber Creek at No. 2 Ocean City.
S.J. Group IV
No. 16 Egg Harbor Twp. at No. 1 Lenape; No. 9 Hammonton at No. 8 ACIT; No. 12 Vineland at No. 5 Toms River North; No. 13 Rancocas Valley at No. 4 Clearview; No. 14 Eastern at No. 3 Kingsway; No. 11 Williamstown at No. 6 Washington Twp.; No. 10 Jackson Memorial at No. 7 Atlantic City; No. 15 Southern Reg. at No. 2 Cherokee.
S.J. Non-Public B
No. 9 Timothy Christian at No. 8 Holy Cross, winner at No. 1 Trenton Catholic; No. 12 Mater Dei at No. 5 Gill St. Bernard’s; No. 13 OLMA at No. 4 Wildwood Catholic; No. 14 Calvary Christian at No. 3 Moorestown Friends; No. 11 Doane at No. 6 Rutgers Prep; No. 10 Trinity Hall at No. 7 Roselle Catholic, winner at No. 2 Gloucester Catholic.
