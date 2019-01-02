The Seagull Classic
Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Holy Spirit
Tickets will go on sale an hour before each session begins.
The Seagull existed from 1972-1990 and was once of the nation’s best-known high school basketball tournaments. Former NBA standouts Albert King, Jamal Mashburn and current Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan played in the event.
The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization revived the Seagull last year to benefit the organization’s scholarships, which it gives to South Jersey basketball players.
This year’s events features nine boys teams ranked in The Press Elite 11. They are No.10 Pleasantville; No. 9 Moorestown; No. 8 Camden Catholic; No. 7 Eastern; No. 6 St. Joseph; No. 4 St. Augustine; No. 3 Wildwood Catholic; No. 2 Camden; and No. 1 Haddonfield.
Four girls teams Ranked in The Elite 11 – No. 2 Gloucester Catholic; No. 5 Mainland Regional; No. 7 Ocean City and No. 9 Lenape – also will compete.
State boys powers The Patrick School, Linden and Elizabeth are also scheduled to participate.
The schedule
(Boys games unless otherwise designated)
Friday
Session 1
5 p.m. – Middle Township girls vs. Atlantic City
6:30 p.m. – Elizabeth vs. Southern Regional boys
8 p.m. Atlantic City vs. Camden Catholic
Saturday
Session 2
10 a.m. – Holy Spirit girls vs. Delsea Regional
11:30 a.m. – Mainland Regional girls vs. Gloucester Catholic
1 p.m. – St. Joseph vs. Rancocas Valley
2:30 p.m. – Haddonfield vs. Linden
4 p.m. – St. Augustine vs. Moorestown
Session 3
6:30 p.m. – Middle Township vs. Eastern
8 p.m. – Camden vs. The Patrick School
Sunday
Session 4
Noon – Ocean City girls vs. Lenape
1:45 p.m. – Howell vs. Ocean City
3:30 p.m. – Wildwood Catholic vs. The Patrick School
5:15 p.m. – Bishop Eustace vs. Williamstown
7:30 p.m. – Holy Spirit vs. Pleasantville
