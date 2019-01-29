WILDWOOD — The Ocean City High School girls basketball team found its groove as the game progressed Tuesday.
The Red Raiders were simply missing their shots in the first half. Despite taking a four-point lead into halftime, the team knew things had to change.
“We have to hit shots,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said. “We have to make layups. I think you saw a different team in the second half because we started to hit our shots.”
Molly Hoffmann and the Red Raiders scored 35 fourth-quarter points en route to a 47-31 victory over Wildwood in nonconference game.
Ocean City, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, won six of its last seven games and improved to 11-4. Wildwood, ranked No. 11, fell to 13-4.
Hoffmann scored nine second-half points, including a 3-pointer during the Red Raiders’ offensive surge to start the third quarter.
The 18-year-old finished with a team-leading 13. Savanna Holt added eight second-quarter points.
“At halftime, (Paul) Baruffi just gave us the confidence to just make baskets,” Hoffmann said. “And that’s what we did. We always listen to (him).”
The Warriors’ Maddie McCracken scored six of their nine first-half points. The Red Raiders played a strong defense that kept Wildwood from getting to the paint.
“Well, Maddie McCracken is just a fantastic player, and their freshman (Imene Fathi) has a very good deep-back 3, and (Jenna Hans) is also very good,” Baruffi said. “That was our defensive plan, and I thought we executed that pretty well throughout the game.”
McCracken, who scored a game-high 15, said, “We didn’t perform or execute today. Ocean City played very hard defensively. We didn’t bring it today, so we have to put this game behind us and move forward and concentrate on next game and our bigger goal, which is winning a South Jersey championship.”
Fathi scored eight, including two 3-pointers.
Wildwood had won four consecutive games.
“Ocean City is a very, very, very well-coached team,” Wildwood coach Teresa Cunniff said. “They are strong, and they do exactly what their coach” asks them to do.
“But we are going to go to practice, and we will get better. We are going to work on things. We've got to be disciplined and run our stuff and approach every day to just get better and do things the right way.”
The Red Raiders’ Danielle Donoghue and Emma Finnegan each scored six. Abbey Fenton added five, Tori Rolls and Delaney Lappin each scored four.
“It was a team win tonight,” Hoffmann said. “We just need to stay focused going forward, work hard at practice and good things will come.”
Ocean City won the South Jersey Group III title last season. But Baruffi is focused on the present rather than a repeat, adding the Red Raiders have tough nonconference games to play, including Camden Catholic (Saturday), Manchester Township (Feb. 9) and Gloucester Catholic (Feb. 17).
“We have to take one team at a time,” Baruffi said. "Everybody is going to come to play every night. Everyone will be a challenge going forward. We have to take care of the regular season first.”
Wildwood;2 7 12 10—31
Ocean City 5 7 14 21—47
W: McCracken 15, Fathi 8, Gallo 3, Hans 3, Little 2.
OC: Hoffmann 13, Holt 8, Finnegan 6, Donoghue 6, Fenton 5, Lappin 4, Rolls 4, Panico 1
3-pointers: Holt (2) Hoffmann, Fenton; Fathi (2), Hans, Gallo W.
Records: W 13-2; OC 10-4
