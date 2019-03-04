EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — It was not the way that Little John Green wanted his senior season to end.
It was emotional.
It was difficult as he walked with his teammates past opposing fans storming the court in celebration.
But this season's journey was still special.
Green scored 12 points as the Millville High School boys basketball team lost 55-40 to second-seeded Cherokee in the South Jersey Group IV championship game Monday night.
This was the first time Millville competed for a sectional title in what is believed to be 50 years, according to athletic director David LaGamba.
“It was a long, hard-fought season,” Green said. “It was tough to make it this far. Me and my teammates put together the best season we could. I couldn’t ask for better coaches or teammates.”
Millville, ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11, finished its season 23-7. This season, the Thunderbolts had two eight-game win streaks.
Millville, which defeated top-seeded Eastern Regional in the semifinals, won 60 games over the past three seasons, the most in program history, according to coach Mike Jones.
“I can’t tell you how much fun it has been to work with our guys,” Jones said. “I am so proud of them and the work they put in, not just this year, but the last four years.
“I know this loss hurts right now, but I hope they can look back and have a lot of fond memories from this season. We really had a great year, and I can’t be any more proud of my guys.”
Millville took an early lead, but Cherokee put together a run and take an 11-10 lead after the first quarter.
The Thunderbolts played good inside defense for most of the game. But the Chiefs' outside shooting was problematic — they made seven 3-pointers.
The Chiefs’ Gavin Gibson scored 20, including three 3-point baskets. Cherokee (22-8) is ranked seventh in the Elite 11.
“They are devastated,” Jones said. “They wanted to win. They played their butts off out there. It’s just, Cherokee was better than us tonight. I mean, hats off to them, they played a great game and they made some really big shots. The ball just didn’t bounce our way tonight.
“They need to be proud of what they did this season. Unfortunately, somebody has to loss, and tonight it was us. They have no reason to be ashamed of their performance. They left everything on the court.”
Rynell Lawrence scored 12 points for Millville. Romane Rhett scored seven, and Aundrey Green added four. Lawrence made a 3 and the ensuing free throw in the third quarter to cut Millville’s deficit to five.
“It just hurts with the loss,” John Green said about his final high school game. “But I’m just proud of me and my guys for making it this far.”
Jones said this was an unforgettable season for him as a coach, especially to have watched a large senior class greatly enhance the program over four seasons.
“But it’s not because of the wins we had, but because of the relationships we built with these kids over the years,” Jones said. “I’ve known some of these kids since fifth and sixth grade. So, I don’t think it sunk in yet that it’s my last game to coach them.
“We really enjoyed the ride, and we love everyone of those guys. We love everyone of those seniors. They gave it their all this season. They took us on a journey that I’ll never forget.”
Cherokee;13 13 16 13- 55
Millville;10 11 12 7- 40
M— Lawrence 12, J. Green 12, Rhett 7, A. Green 4. Jamison 3, Etter 2.
C— Gibson 20, Oladipo 15, Smith 10, DiCaro 6.
3-pointers—Lawrence M; Gibson (3), Smith (2) Olapido (2)
Records—Millville 23-7; Cherokee 22-8
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.