The Score at the Shore boys and girls basketball tournament hosted by Southern Regional High School begins this weekend.
Southern’s boys team was seeded sixth and will face off against No. 11 Atlantic County Institute of Technology, while No. 12 Middle Township will play against No. 5 Wall Township. Mainland Regional, the No. 8 seed, will play No. 9 Asbury Park.
The Mustangs were given the No. 1 seed in the girls bracket. Middle, Southern, Millville and Pleasantville earned the No. 4, 6, 7 and 8 seeds respectively.
Boys schedule
Saturday
Noon: (7) Mater Dei vs. (10) Howell — Game A
1:45: (6) Southern vs. (11) ACIT — Game B
3:30: (5) Wall Twp. vs. (12) Middle Twp. — Game C
5:15: (8) Mainland vs. (9) Asbury Park — Game D
Thursday
Noon: Winner Game A vs. (2) St. Mary’s Elizabeth — Game E
1:45: Winner Game B vs. (3) Jackson Liberty — Game F
3:30: Winner Game C vs. (4) Lenape — Game G
5:15: Winner Game D vs. (1) Pleasantville — Game H
Saturday, December 29
10 a.m.: Consolation Round: Loser Game A vs. Loser Game B — Game I
11:45: Consolation Round: Loser Game C vs. Loser Game D — Game J
1:30 p.m.: Consolation Round: Loser Game E vs. Loser Game F — Game K
3:15: Consolation Round: Loser Game G vs. Loser Game H — Game L
5: Semifinals Winner: Game F vs. Winner Game E — Game M
6:45: Semifinals: Winner Game G vs. Winner Game H — Game N
Sunday, December 30
10 a.m.: Consolation Round: Losers I vs J
11:45: Consolation Round: Winners I vs. J
1:30 p.m.: 7th-place game: Losers K vs. L
3:15: 5th-place game: Winners K vs. L
5: 3rd-place game: Losers M vs. N
6:45: Championship: Winners M vs. N
Girls basketball
Saturday
10 a.m.: (1) Mainland Regional vs. (8) Pleasantville — Game A
11:45: (4) middle Twp. vs. (5) Mater Dei — Game B
1:30 p.m.: (3) Holmdel vs. (6) Southern — Game C
3:15: (2) Lenape vs. (7) Millville — Game D
Wednesday
10 a.m.: Loser Game A vs Loser Game B — Game E
11:45: Loser Game C vs Loser Game D — Game F
1:30 p.m.: Winner Game A vs Winner Game B (Semifinals) — Game G
3:15: Winner Game C vs Winner Game D (Semifinals) — Game H
Friday
10 a.m.: Loser Game E vs Loser Game F — 7th Place Game
11:45: Winner Game E vs Winner Game F — 5th Place game
1:30 p.m.: Semifinal Losers — 3rd Place Game
3:15: Semifinal Winners — Championship
