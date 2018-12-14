The opening weekend of the high school boys basketball season continues Saturday and Sunday with the Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend.
The 21st annual event will feature several of South Jersey’s top teams, including Cape-Atlantic League defending champions (Mainland Regional girls and the Wildwood Catholic boys), plus the defending S.J. Group III girls champion, Ocean City.
Five games will be played each day at Ocean City High School. Tickets cost $6 per day and include admission to all games.
The schedule:
Saturday
Noon: Pleasantville Boys vs Howell
1:45 p.m.: Cedar Creek Girls vs Wildwood
3:30 p.m.: Mainland Girls vs Rancocas Valley
5:15 p.m.: St. Augustine vs Toms River North
7 p.m.: Wildwood Catholic Boys vs Trenton
Sunday
Noon: Holy Spirit Girls vs Egg Harbor Township
1:45 p.m.: Holy Spirit Boys vs Cape May Tech
3:30 p.m.: St. Joseph Boys vs Ewing
5:15 p.m.: Ocean City Girls vs Atlantic City
7 p.m.: Ocean City Boys vs Atlantic City
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.