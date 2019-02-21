GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Charles Solomon played less than six minutes in the first half because of foul trouble Thursday night.
The first time the St. Augustine Prep senior touched the ball in the second half, he threw it into the stands.
Things got better for he and the Hermits from there.
Solomon overcame his rough start to score 19 points and lead second-seeded St. Augustine to a 72-65 win over sixth-seeded Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball semifinal at Absegami.
“You have to forget things in basketball,” Solomon said. “You have to have a short memory. I had to bounce back. I had a team to lead.”
Solomon gave the Hermits the lead for good when he grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put St. Augustine up 61-60 with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the game.
Ocean City twice missed 3-pointers in the final two minutes that would have tied the score.
“Every time we were up or thought we had it,” St. Augustine senior forward Andrew Delaney said, “they came right back.”
The 6-foot-5 Solomon also grabbed 10 rebounds. The 6-7 Delaney scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, while his 6-8 sophomore brother Matt scored 15. The Hermits, who are 21-3 and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, used their size advantage to outscore Ocean City 40-22 in the lane.
Ocean City put itself in position to pull the upset with accurate perimeter shooting. Luke Varallo and Donovan Graham each scored 14 for the Red Raiders.
Ocean City (19-4) started fast, sinking 6 of its first 8 shots. Ocean City led by three at the end of the first quarter and maintained that advantage at halftime.
Meanwhile, Solomon went to the bench with two fouls late in the first quarter and played just 5:55 in the first half.
Solomon returned in the second half, and St. Augustine and infuse the Hermits with energy. St. Augustine began to wear the Red Raiders down in the third quarter.
The Hermits took the lead with a 13-2 third-quarter run that turned a six-point deficit into a five-point lead. St. Augustine led by as many as nine in the fourth quarter and appeared headed for a comfortable win.
But it was Ocean City’s time to rally. Graham and Gannon Brady sank back-to-back 3-pointers to start a 10-0 run. Joey Sacco finished the spurt with a steal and layup to give Ocean City a 60-59 lead with three minutes left.
Solomon’s put-back came 15 seconds later and put the Hermits in front for good.
Hermits senior guard Cole Vanderslice (13 points) sank 5 of 6 free throws in the final 50 seconds to clinch the victory.
“I thought in the first half we played as well as we could play,” Red Raiders coach John Bruno said. “That third quarter we let them get some run outs. But having said all that, we still had a one-point lead (late in the fourth quarter). We were in position to win. A couple of balls just didn’t go our way.”
The Hermits will play in the title game for the fourth time in five seasons 2 p.m. Saturday at Stockton University.
St. Augustine won the CAL from 2015-17 before losing in the semifinals last season.
“It’s awesome,” Solomon said of reaching the final. “Not every team is fortunate enough to get this experience. Last year I thought we took it for granted like we just deserved to go to the CAL final because of our past success. This year we earned it.”
Ocean City made sure of that.
Ocean City 19 17 10 19 — 65
St. Augustine 16 17 18 21 — 72
OC — Graham 14, Brady 12, Sacco 11, Varallo 14, Rhodes 6, Finegan 8
SA — Kendrick 9, Solomon 19, Vanderslice 13, A. Delaney 11, M. Delaney 15, Foreman 5
