PLEASANTVILLE — The best way to describe the St. Augustine Prep boys basketball team is big.
The best way to describe the Hermits matchup with Pleasantville on Thursday was chaotic.
In the end, St. Augustine’s size came in handy.
Charles Solomon scored 17 points, while Matt Delaney added 15 as the Hermits staved off a Pleasantville comeback and won 64-61 in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game. Pleasantville missed a potential tying 3-pointer with two seconds left.
The Hermits led for 31 of the game’s 32 minutes. Their size was the difference. The 6-foot-7 Delaney grabbed 11 rebounds, while the 6-5 Solomon had eight rebounds and a pair of acrobatic dunks.
“Size was a big factor,” Delaney said. “When you play against Pleasantville every rebound matters.”
St. Augustine overcame 31 points from Pleasantville guard Sahmir Jones.
“I told my kids we have to match them on the glass,” Pleasantville coach Butch Warner said. “We didn’t. They’re big, and they got second chances. We didn’t match them.”
St. Augustine (6-0) is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Pleasantville (3-3) is No.10. Fans nearly filled the Greyhounds gym to watch St. Augustine’s first trip to Pleasantville in 11 years. The teams have played in different CAL divisions since then and did not play in a league cross-over game until this season.
The game was physical with little flow in the first half. The teams combined for more than 20 fouls in the first two quarters.
The Hermits methodically built a double-digit lead in the first half behind the inside play of Solomon and Delaney.
The fourth quarter was played with a hectic and physical pace. There were big baskets that drew roars from the crowd, and missed shots that produced groans. The ball seemed to ricochet from one end of the court to the other.
The Hermits led by 10 with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left. But Jones sparked a Greyhounds comeback that brought the home fans out of their seats.
Jones scored in the lane to cut to the lead to five with 3:54 left.
St. Augustine responded with an 8-2 run to push the lead back to double digits. Solomon scored in the lane, and Delaney grabbed an offensive rebound and scored during that surge.
Pleasantville had one more comeback. The Greyhounds cut it to two with 34 seconds left when Jones drove, scored, was fouled and made the free throw.
But that’s as close as Pleasantville would get.
St. Augustine guard Cole Vanderslice sank one of two foul shots with 11 seconds left, and Jones’ 3-pointer from 28 feet bounced off the rim. The players chased after the ball as the buzzer sounded.
“I felt relief,” Delaney said of his emotions when the game ended. “We panicked. We played against ourselves in that fourth quarter. It got too hectic for us. We have to work on that.”
St. Augustine 16 20 13 15 — 64
Pleasantville 14 10 15 22 – 61
SA – Solomon 17, A. Delaney 9, M. Delany 15, Vanderslice 11, Foreman 1, Leo 4, Horner 6, Jackson 2
PV – Freeman 13, Valeus 11, Jones 31, E. Jones 4, Toure 4
