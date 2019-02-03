Charles Solomon scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the St. Augustine Prep to a 69-38 win over Cinnaminson at Holy Cross on Sunday.
Andrew Delaney scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hermits. St. Augustine (15-2) has won nine straight and is ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.
Cinnaminson;13 13 7 5—38
St. Augustine;20 19 15 15—69
C — Cassidy 4, Conn 8, Gantt 6, Howard 8, Rickus 12
SA — A. Delaney 14, M. Delaney 5, Foreman 4, Horner 2, Jackson 2, J. Kendrick 8, Solomon 27, Vanderslice 3
Wildwood Catholic 65, Bordentown 47
Taj Thweatt scored 26 and Jahlil White 22 for the winners.
Wildwood Catholic (19-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.
Wildwood Catholic;13 18 24 10—65
Bordentown;15 9 15 8—47
WC — Church 2, Hopping 10, Lopez 1, Thweatt 26, White 22, Zarfati 4
BT — Burnett 11, Martin 16, Parrish 2, Shiver 8, Urena 7, Vankline 3
