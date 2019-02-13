HAMMONTON —– Marcellus Ross celebrated a career milestone and a big win Tuesday night.
The St. Joseph High School senior guard scored his 2,000th career point as the Wildcats beat Pleasantville 77-66 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
The 6-foot-2 Ross finished the game 27 points, giving him 2,005 for his career points. His 2,000th point came on a foul shot with 5 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game. Ross briefly celebrated with his family before the game resumed.
“This means a lot,” Ross said. “Two thousand points is a milestone I never thought I would be able to get. To achieve it is a great feeling.”