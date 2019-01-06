ABSECON — Some fans in Holy Spirit High School’s gym stared at the scoreboard in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon.
It was almost as if they needed to look twice to believe what it said.
The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team established itself as a state power, and Taj Thweatt proved he is one of New Jersey best players with a 56-42 win over Patrick School at the Seagull Classic.
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt scored 30 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked three shots.
“I was pumped up,” Thweatt said. “I love playing against top competition. I’m trying to make a name for myself.”
Junior guard Jahlil White scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jacob Hopping contributed five assists and seven rebounds for the Crusaders. Wildwood Catholic rarely gave the Celtics an open shot. Patrick School sank just 12 of 50 shots and were 3 of 20 from 3-point range.
It was easily one of the biggest regular-season wins in Wildwood Catholic history. The Patrick School, located in Hillside, Union County, is a perennial state power and often one of the nation’s top programs.
The win also was one of the biggest regular-season victories by a Cape-Atlantic League team in at least 15 years. Few CAL teams would even schedule a team of Patrick School’s caliber. The last CAL team to beat Patrick was St. Augustine Prep in 2002.
Wildwood Catholic is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11 and was thought of as a South Jersey power before Sunday’s tipoff. The Crusaders got more and more credibility with each Thweatt dunk and rebound.
“This was a big game for our kids,” coach Dave DeWeese said. “They knew they had an opportunity to make a statement against one of the best programs in the state of New Jersey. Our kids were great today. They were hyped. They were ready to go, and they played their hearts out.”
The Seagull is one of the most anticipated weekends of the high school basketball season. It was held from 1972 to 1990 and was one of the nation’s most prestigious high school tournaments.
The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization, a group of people dedicated to improving the game, revived the Seagull last year to benefit the organization’s scholarships, which it gives to South Jersey basketball players.
The Patrick School beat Camden 64-59 in an emotional, physical Seagull Classic game Saturday night.
It wasn’t just that the Crusaders won Sunday. It was how they did it.
The Crusaders took control with a near-perfect second quarter. Wildwood Catholic outscored the Celtics 16-2 to build a 13-point halftime lead. Thweatt scored eight points in the second quarter. He sank a pair of driving layups and had a dunk.
“Everything went well,” DeWeese said of the second quarter.
Thweatt played with passion the entire game. In one second-half sequence, he blocked a shot, outhustled everyone for a loose ball and then dunked.
“I just had a lot of energy,” Thweatt said.
Patrick School increased the defensive pressure in the final minutes. That caused some nervous moments for the Crusaders.
Patrick converted turnovers into quick baskets and cut the lead to 10 with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left.
“We knew in the second half we would face four or five runs,” DeWeese said. “We had a couple of shaky points, but it seemed as if we were always able to come back for that."
Thweatt helped clinch the victory when he sank two foul shots and dunked to push the lead back to 14 with 1:58 left. Patrick School never threatened again.
“It’s about how we feel about ourselves,” DeWeese said when asked what the win does for the Crusaders. “This game tells our kids that we can play with anybody. We can beat anybody. There’s no team that we can’t challenge and compete with.”
Patrick School;8 2 11 21—42
Wildwood Catholic;7 16 11 22—56
PS — Vasquez 21, Dawes 5, Rice 7, Powell 1, Johnson 4, McDowell 4
WC — White 18, Jac. Hopping 2, Thweatt 30, Church 4, Jar. Hopping 2
