EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Zion Teague scored a team-leading 17 points Monday night.
But that was not his only contribution.
The 6-foot-8 senior also grabbed rebounds and blocked at least six shots around the rim to lead the ninth-seeded Atlantic City High School boys basketball team to a 60-49 victory over eighth-seeded Egg Harbor Township in a South Jersey Group IV first-round game Monday night.
The Vikings will play at top-seeded Eastern Regional in the quarterfinals Wednesday. Eastern beat Southern Regional 64-40 in its first-round game.
“Last time we played over here, they got to the basket very well,” A.C. coach Gene Allen said of the Eagles. “Really, in the last two weeks, (Teague) has become a dominant rim protector.”
The Eagles kept driving to the basket, but Teague was there to turn them back. EHT shot more often from the perimeter and made four 3-pointers in the second half
“I was just waiting and timing it for them to come to the rack so I can pin it off the glass,” Teague, 17, of Vineland said. “I just kept baiting them, (and) I would give them the lane to see if they would take it.”
Both teams compete in the Cape-Atlantic League American Division and split their regular season meetings.
Atlantic City (9-14) advances in the playoffs in what has been an atypical season. Last year, the Vikings finished 25-5 and advanced to the sectional final.
Atlantic City faced many challenges this season, including the drama surrounding Allen before the season when he was dismissed and then re-hired as the head coach by the Board of Education.
But winning its first-round playoff game, especially in an EHT gymnasium full of loud and enthusiastic fans, showed the team can overcome adversity.
“I think it is a step towards rebuilding what we established here at Atlantic City,” Allen said. “Personally, I like to go on the road. I think my team is more focused when it comes to game preparation. So, for the younger guys to get this under their belt, I think it is very important.”
EHT finished the season 11-15. Ethan Dodd led the Eagles with 14 points. J.J. Germann and Isiah Walsh added 11 apiece. Jordan Sweeney had 10.
The Vikings trailed EHT 28-25 early after Walsh made a 3-point shot. But the Vikings went on a 17-4 run to close out the third quarter.
“I just wanted to go out and stay focused and try to execute,” Allen said. “There have been some times this year where we haven’t executed well. But tonight we took the step in the right direction.”
The Vikings’ Zaire Montague and Stephen Byard each scored 15 points and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line. Montague, a senior, scored nine in the second half.
“It feels good,” Montague, 19, of Atlantic City said. “From last year’s team, just trying to carrying on from what they did. We (the seniors) just wanted to be leaders and show the younger guys how to get it done. We are a young team, but we are going to be good.”
The Vikings’ Stephen Fredrick scored six, and Julio Sanchez added five. The game was tied 23-23 at halftime.
“It feels pretty good, especially since we already lost to this team before,” Teague said. “To beat them in the playoffs, this is a pretty big win for us right now. And this is going to carry on, our motor and this energy from this game, will carry over to the next game.”
Atlantic City;12 11 19 18—60
Egg Harbor;8 15 9 17—49
AC: Teague 17, Montague 15, Byard 15, Fredrick 6, Sanchez 5, Daley 2
EHT: E: Dodd 14, Germann 11, Walsh 11, Sweeney 10, M. Dodd 3
3-points—EHT E. Dodd (2), Germann (2), M. Dodd, Walsh
Records—AC 9-14; EHT 11-15.
