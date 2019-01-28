MILLVILLE — Rynell Lawrence stepped up when his team needed him Monday night.
The Millville High School boys basketball team trailed Egg Harbor Township after being outscored in the second and third quarters.
The 18-year-old, who scored just eight points in the first three quarters, was determined to get his total higher and give the Thunderbolts their fourth consecutive victory.
Lawrence scored 14 fourth-quarter points as Millville completed the late comeback and defeated the Eagles 55-48 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
“I feel like I had to step up as a player and do more than I usually have to do,” said Lawrence, of Bridgeton. “But we pulled it out. I felt like we had good defense in the fourth quarter, and we kind of stopped them and went on a run.”
Lawrence said after the game he did not know he had scored 14 of the team’s 21 fourth-quarter points. For the game, he went 7 for 9 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 21.
Millville, ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11, also beat EHT last week. The Thunderbolts improved to 15-3 and extended their winning streak to four games. The Eagles fell to 8-11.
“We just weren’t playing hard enough in the beginning,” Millville coach Mike Jones said. “We needed to pick up the intensity and, when we did, especially defensively, it turned into offense, and we got the bell to the basket better and started finishing better.”
The Eagles outscored the Thunderbolts 15-12 in the second quarter and 18-9 in the third. The Eagles’ Jordan Sweeney scored 14 of his team-leading 16 in those quarters.
EHT trailed 14-7 after the first quarter.
“We were down at halftime, and I told them, ‘We are in this game but aren’t playing it very well or shooting it very well,’” EHT coach Cameron Bell said. “Then we came out and played really well in the third quarter, but hats off to Millville. They know how to finish, and they never stop battling.”
The Eagles scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and missed some opportunities. Bell said learning to consistently finish games is something the team is striving for this season.
The Eagles’ Isiah Walsh scored 13.
“(This performance) says we are right there to play with anyone,” Bell said. “But what it takes to be a really good team is you have to be able to play possession basketball and value each and every possession.”
The Thunderbolts’ Colby Etter scored 10. But the 17-year-old junior was most impressive grabbing crucial rebounds and loose balls.
Etter scored six of his team’s nine in the third quarter.
“It was just hustle, shoot and work hard as a team,” said Etter, of Millville. “We had to play harder on defense and couldn’t let them score.”
Jones agreed.
“Egg Harbor is a good team,” he said. “If you’re not playing hard against good teams, they will take advantage of it.”
The Thunderbolts’ Aundrey Green scored 12, while Little John Green added six.
Millville will host ACIT at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We just need to stay focused,” Lawrence said. “We need to play hard and smart. It’s a great feeling (to win), but we are back in the gym (Tuesday) to practice.”
Millville;14 12 9 20—55
Egg Harbor;7 15 18 10—48
M: Lawrence 21, A. Green 12, Etter 10, J. Green 6, Jamison 4, Powell 2.
EHT: Sweeney 16, Walsh 13, E. Dodd 8, M. Dodd 7, Germann 3, Colon 2.
3-pointers: E. Dodd (2), M. Dodd, Walsh, Germann EHT.
Records: M 15-3; EHT 8-11
