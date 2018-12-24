122118_spt_wildwoodcatholic
A ranking of teams that play Burlington County League; Cape-Atlantic League; Colonial Conference; Olympic Conference; and Shore Conference Ocean County divisions. Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

Boys Basketball

1. Haddonfield (1) 4-0

2. Camden (2) 3-0

3. Wildwood Catholic (3) 5-0

4. St. Augustine Prep (5) 4-0

5. Moorestown (7) 3-0.

6. Paul VI (8) 4-0

7. Camden Catholic (4) 3-2

8. St. Joseph (11) 4-0

9. Millville (10) 3-1

10. Pleasantville (9) 2-1

11. Eastern (UR) 5-0

Girls Basketball

1. Manchester Township (1) 4-0

2. Gloucester Catholic (2) 2-1

3. Trenton Catholic (3) 5-0

4. Toms River North (4) 4-0

5. Cherokee (5) 3-0

6. Mainland Regional (7) 5-0

7. Ocean City (6) 2-1

8. Eastern (UR) 4-0

9. Middle Township (UR) 4-0

10. Sterling (UR) 3-0

11. Haddon Township (UR) 3-0

— Michael McGarry

