Mainland Regional in state semifinal GALLERY
Buy Now

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team defeated Westampton Tech 49-33 in the state semifinal on Wednesday night at Depford High School. (ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press)

 ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team will play against Chatham in the state Group III final at noon Sunday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

The Mustangs (27-3) beat Westampton Tech 49-33 on Wednesday in the state semifinal. Chatham beat Pascack Valley 41-38 in the other semifinal.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

RWJBarnabas Health Arena is located on the Toms River North High School campus.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments