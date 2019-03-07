The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team will play against Chatham in the state Group III final at noon Sunday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
The Mustangs (27-3) beat Westampton Tech 49-33 on Wednesday in the state semifinal. Chatham beat Pascack Valley 41-38 in the other semifinal.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.
RWJBarnabas Health Arena is located on the Toms River North High School campus.
