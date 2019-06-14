Tom Feraco is back where many believe he belongs — coaching the Middle Township High School boys basketball team.
The Middle Township Board of Education approved Feraco as head coach Thursday night. Feraco had coached the Panthers from 1981 to 2016, leading them to three state and nine South Jersey championships.
“To have (Feraco) return to coaching is a tremendous honor for our school and our community,” Superintendent Dave Salvo said. “His accomplishments speak for themselves. He is the ultimate teacher of the game of basketball and of life.”
With a career record of 719-251, Feraco is one of the most renowned coaches in New Jersey high school basketball history. The 1992-93 Panthers may be the greatest team in CAL history. They finished 30-3 and are the only CAL boys team to ever reach the Tournament of Champions final.
Middle won at least 20 games 21 times, including 14 straight seasons from 1987 to 2002. The high school court is named after Feraco.
“I do look forward to getting back in the gym,” Feraco, 61, said Friday morning. “That’s the best time for coaches to be in the gym and help mold young kids into men.”
Nearly all of Feraco’s assistants will return with him. LaMarr Greer, who starred on the Middle 1993 and 1994 state championship teams, is expected to join the program as an assistant.
“That’s one of the best things, having the assistants come back,” Feraco said. “Having all those guys back makes the decision easy.”
Feraco replaces Anthony Farmer, who coached the Panthers the past three seasons. The school announced in March that Farmer would not return.
Feraco was a standout player at Wildwood Catholic, scoring nearly 1,200 points and graduating in 1976. He then played in college at Franklin & Marshall in Pennsylvania. He was 21 when then-Middle Township Superintendent Theodore Johnson hired him as the boys basketball coach in 1981.
Feraco missed part of the 2013-14 season after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer. He is involved with prostate cancer support groups today.
“People might look at my age and wonder if I have the energy and the drive,” Feraco said. “I can answer yes to that. I have the energy and the drive to go in there and get after it.”
Most of all, Feraco is looking forward to once again working with Middle Township athletes.
“The lives you touch should come first,” he said. “I know these kids. I know the families. It’s the Middle Township student-athlete that draws you back. The type of kid we have makes it an easy decision to go back.”
