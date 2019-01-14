LINWOOD — Tommy Zanaras made back-to-back 3-point shots in the third quarter Monday night for the Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team.
Those baskets were critical in the outcome of the game.
Egg Harbor Township, after trailing by double digits after the first quarter and pulling within four at the half, trailed by only one point midway through the third quarter.
Zanaras’ contributions sparked the Mustangs to an 11-4 run to finish the third quarter.
It did not stop there.
Mainland scored 20 fourth-quarter points en route to a 71-55 victory over EHT in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.
Zanaras, a senior team captain, scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers. The Mustangs improved to 8-4.
“What we really focused on was the whole team sharing the ball,” Zanaras, 17, of Northfield said. “The first quarter and second quarter, we took selfish shots. At halftime, we really focused on sharing the ball, and it just turned out to me being the open man.”
The Mustangs’ Angelo Barron scored all of his 13 points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs led 20-9 after the first quarter before allowing the Eagles to outscore them 21-14 in the second quarter
“When we got the lead, I think we got away from what was working and maybe tried to play as five individuals as opposed to five guys playing team basketball,” Mainland coach Dan Williams said. “But we let them know, we were pretty firm about that at halftime, that they have to get to playing as a team or we are losing the game.”
Jake Cook, who scored a team-high 20, echoed his coach after the game. The 16-year-old junior from Somers Point said he had been in a small slump lately. The Mustangs’ Luke Mazur scored 17 and made three 3-point shots.
“There’s no better feeling than scoring as many points as you can,” Cook said. “But it’s more about being a team player. A lot of those points come from crashing the boards. Itt’s not just me taking the ball from the top of the key and driving in. It’s me crashing my teammates' shots. That’s where it comes from.
“We are a basketball team. We are good when we work as a team. We can’t just have individual players doing their own thing.”
The Eagles’ Michael Dodd scored a team-leading 20, including four 3-pointers. Jordan Sweeney added 17 points, and Isiah Walsh scored 11.
EHT coach Cameron Bell told his team to battle on every possession after it fell behind by 11 entering the second quarter.
But the Eagles (8-8) “got away from the game plan” as the game unfolded, he said.
“I think we lost our offensive identity and started settling for too many perimeter shots instead of going inside and feeding it to our big fella (Sweeney),” Bell said. “We completely lost track of what we needed to do to win this game.
“But hats off to Mainland. They played extremely hard, which they always do. Coach (Dan) Williams is fantastic, and they always play hard, especially in this building.”
Williams said the only big change the Mustangs made at halftime was switching to a 2-3 defense. But besides that, the team simply reverted to playing the way it had in the first quarter.
“It was big for us because we are getting closer and closer to the playoff cut,” Williams said. “They are a Group IV school with some wins under their belt, so it gives us nice power points. They are a team considered for a wild card in the CAL playoffs, so the more you beat teams like that, the more you hope you get considered for a playoff spot.”
Mainland Reg.;20 14 17 20- 71
Egg Harbor Township;9 21 14 11- 55
MR: Cook 20, Mazur 17, Zanaras 14, Barron 13, Mace 5, Massari 2;EHT: M. Dodd 20, Sweeney 17, Walsh 11, E. Dodd 5, Muhammad 2
3-pointers: Mazur (3), Zanaras (3) MR; M. Dodd (4) E. Dodd EHT.
Records — MR 8-4; EHT 7-7.
