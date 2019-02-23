GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Tori Rolls stunned everybody but her teammates Saturday afternoon.
Rolls' steal and layup with 51 seconds left propelled the Ocean City High School girls basketball team to a 39-33 win over Middle Township in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament title game at Stockton University.
The victory gave the Red Raiders a league-record sixth girls basketball title since the league resumed championship games in 1992.
The layup was Rolls' first basket of the game, and it gave Ocean City a 34-33 lead it never relinquished.
“I knew I had to make it,” Rolls said. “If I missed it, I would have been so mad at myself the rest of the day. This means a lot to us”
Rolls seemed to come from nowhere to intercept the bounce pass in the backcourt. Once she had the ball, there was no one between her and the basket.
“I knew (the Middle ball handler) was struggling on the sideline, and the only pass she had was backwards,” Rolls said.
Rolls is known for her defense and speed. The senior has made similar plays throughout her Ocean City career. Red Raiders point guard Danielle Donoghue said as soon as the pass was thrown, she knew Rolls would make the steal.
“Tori has done that for four years,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said. “We ran our scramble press, and athletes make those plays. She’s super fast.”
The basket completed a dramatic comeback. Middle Township led by seven in the third quarter but didn’t score a basket in the final 14 minutes, 31 seconds of the game.
Ocean City also overcame a standout performance by Middle’s Kira Sides, who sank 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points. Donoghue scored 12 to lead Ocean City, while teammate Abbey Fenton sank three 3-pointers.
“We worked hard,” Donoghue said, “and got to where we needed to be.”
Fans nearly filled Stockton’s bleachers to watch these perennial powers meet for the CAL title for the third time in four years. Second-seeded Ocean City (20-6) in ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Fourth-seeded Middle Township (21-5) had won 17 straight games.
The Panthers had the momentum and the lead in the second half. Sides made a layup to put Middle up 27-20 with 6:31 left in the third quarter. That was last basket the Panthers scored.
“It’s disappointing,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “Ocean City showed more mental toughness. They had five kids on the floor who knew they were going to win.”
Still, Middle held the lead until Rolls’ basket. Once Ocean City grabbed the lead, Donoghue sank two foul shots, and Rolls caught a long pass off a press break and made another layup to clinch the victory.
“After (Rolls’) steal, I got really excited and motivated to keep winning,” Donoghue said. “I just had my confidence up.”
The Red Raiders received the championship trophy and immediately formed the perfect pose for a picture. They’ve had enough practice with CAL celebrations. It was their third title in the last five years, and now Ocean City stands alone with its six CAL championships. The Red Raiders won their first CAL title in 2007.
“We continue to have girls come through the program,” Baruffi said. “They work hard and believe in what we’re doing. They respect the older girls, and it carries through the years.”
Middle Township;10 12 8 3—33
Ocean City;12 7 9 11—39
MT – Sides 24, Barber 0, Herlihy 4, Hunter 5, London 2, Paige 2, Terenik 1
OC – Donoghue 12, Rolls 4, Fenton 10, Finnegan 3, Lappin 5, Holt 3
