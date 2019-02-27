022719_spt_migbb
On February 26th 2019, in Linwood at Mainland Regional Highschool, MRHS girls hosts Camden Tech in the first round of the South Jersey Group III State Girls Basketball Playoffs.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS

Central, Group I

Academy Charter 54, Riverside 44

Bound Brook 76, Highland Park 47

Burlington City 84, Manville 30

Middlesex 58, South Amboy 40

Palmyra 67, Asbury Park 65

Somerset Tech 59, Perth Amboy Tech 55

Stem Civics 49, South Hunterdon 37

Willingboro 80, Keyport 21

Central, Group III

Burlington Township 64, Somerville 58

Colts Neck 55, Brick Memorial 48

Ewing 50, Ocean Township 43

Matawan 42, Steinert 39

Middletown North 47, Jackson Liberty 42

Neptune 50, Lawrence 44

Red Bank Regional 40, Hopewell Valley Central 35

Wall 73, Northern Burlington 56

Non-Public, North A

Delbarton 69, Paramus Catholic 60

Dwight-Englewood 58, Oratory Catholic 40

Seton Hall Prep 65, Pingry 36

St. Peter's Prep 92, Pope John XXIII 51

Non-Public, South A

Bishop Ahr 75, Donovan Catholic 48

Bishop Eustace Prep 53, Notre Dame 35

St. Joseph-Metuchen 78, St. John Vianney 61

North I, Group I

Bogota 64, Waldwick 49

Cresskill 44, Cedar Grove 35

Emerson 68, Midland Park 42

Hasbrouck Heights 70, West Caldwell Tech 62

Paterson Charter 82, New Milford 39

Wallington 69, Boonton 63

Wallkill Valley 56, Butler 45

Wood-Ridge 59, Saddle Brook 49

North I, Group III

Dwight-Morrow 64, Dover 40

Ramapo 69, Montville 43

Sparta 70, Indian Hills 52

Teaneck 79, Northern Highlands 62

Tenafly 68, Garfield 46

Wayne Hills 64, Pascack Valley 45

Wayne Valley 59, Morris Hills 36

West Milford 75, West Essex 47

North II, Group I

American History 90, Brearley 39

Becton 68, Arts 56

Dunellen 59, Ridgefield 42

Hoboken 75, Hoboken Charter 54

Jonathan Dayton 73, Weequahic 68

New Providence 61, Weehawken 54

Shabazz 76, People's Prep 41

North II, Group III

Carteret 55, Parsippany Hills 54

Colonia 56, Cranford 36

Irvington 81, Roxbury 53

Payne Tech 62, Warren Hills 43

Rahway 46, Orange 41

Snyder 63, Belleville 48

Summit 57, Mendham 55

West Morris 62, Voorhees 45

South, Group I

Clayton 76, Cape May Tech 64

Glassboro 80, Gateway 36

Haddon Township 46, Schalick 32

Overbrook 56, Gloucester City 46

Penns Grove 74, Lindenwold 50

Pitman 54, Woodstown 51

Wildwood 62, Salem 55

Woodbury 69, Paulsboro 41

South, Group III

Delsea 75, Lacey 57

Mainland Regional 68, Camden Tech 45

Moorestown 73, Deptford 39

Ocean City 62, Cherry Hill West 50

Pinelands Regional 58, Woodrow Wilson 49

Seneca 53, Highland 50

Timber Creek 58, Winslow 57

Toms River East 53, Westampton Tech 46

GIRLS

Pennington 72, Blair 68

State Tournament

First Round

Central, Group I

Bound Brook 63, Florence 27

Burlington City 73, Perth Amboy Tech 22

Keyport 63, South Hunterdon 48

Middlesex 68, Asbury Park 40

New Egypt 50, Willingboro 34

Piscataway Tech 57, Henry Hudson 54

Point Pleasant Beach 51, Woodbridge Academy 16

Riverside 52, Manville 50

Central, Group III

Allentown 64, Jackson Liberty 33

Colts Neck 46, Nottingham 29

Ewing 70, Ocean Township 43

Hopewell Valley Central 53, Neptune 46

Middletown North 40, Burlington Township 23

Red Bank Regional 73, Brick Memorial 37

Steinert 51, Northern Burlington 48

Westampton Tech 62, Matawan 42

Non-Public, North A

DePaul Catholic 61, St. Dominic 28

Mt. St. Dominic 71, Mother Seton 49

Oak Knoll 51, Holy Angels 45

Non-Public, South A

Bishop Eustace Prep 55, Immaculata 27

Donovan Catholic 44, Union Catholic 35

Notre Dame 55, Paul VI 36

Red Bank Catholic 62, Camden Catholic 47

North I, Group I

Butler 58, Waldwick 32

Cedar Grove 58, Pompton Lakes 54

Cresskill 72, Hopatcong 28

Emerson 48, Hasbrouck Heights 32

Midland Park 58, Passaic Charter 30

North Warren 56, Saddle Brook 30

Park Ridge 49, Boonton 22

Wallkill Valley 65, Wood-Ridge 59

North I, Group III

Montville 52, Indian Hills 28

Northern Highlands 69, Tenafly 47

Old Tappan 80, West Milford 40

Pascack Valley 72, Teaneck 48

Ramapo 62, Roxbury 29

Sparta 47, River Dell 33

Wayne Valley 44, Wayne Hills 23

West Essex 43, Morris Hills 41

North II, Group I

Arts 64, Roselle Park 22

Belvidere 58, Ridgefield 38

Brearley 52, Technology 41

Glen Ridge 43, Whippany Park 25

Hoboken 53, Dunellen 46

Jonathan Dayton 46, New Providence 44

University 96, North Arlington 16

Weehawken 54, Weequahic 30

North II, Group III

Carteret 42, Parsippany Hills 35

Chatham 51, Belleville 17

Cranford 48, Snyder 37

Irvington 65, Millburn 61

Somerville 36, Nutley 23

Summit 63, Woodbridge 21

Warren Hills 63, Payne Tech 40

West Morris 49, Mendham 48

North II, Group IV

Ridge 51, Elizabeth 32

South, Group I

Gloucester City 39, LEAP Academy 28

Haddon Township 45, Gateway 21

Palmyra 61, Clayton 33

Pennsville Memorial 39, Woodstown 29

Pitman 45, Maple Shade 34

Schalick 38, Salem 35

Wildwood 64, Buena Regional 24

Woodbury 68, Glassboro 41

South, Group III

Absegami 50, Deptford 41

Highland 43, Delsea 33

Lacey 47, Cherry Hill West 39

Mainland Regional 45, Camden Tech 21

Ocean City 69, Timber Creek 45

Toms River East 56, Moorestown 40

Toms River South 44, Pinelands Regional 29

Winslow 56, Central Regional 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

