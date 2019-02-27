BOYS
Central, Group I
Academy Charter 54, Riverside 44
Bound Brook 76, Highland Park 47
Burlington City 84, Manville 30
Middlesex 58, South Amboy 40
Palmyra 67, Asbury Park 65
Somerset Tech 59, Perth Amboy Tech 55
Stem Civics 49, South Hunterdon 37
Willingboro 80, Keyport 21
Central, Group III
Burlington Township 64, Somerville 58
Colts Neck 55, Brick Memorial 48
Ewing 50, Ocean Township 43
Matawan 42, Steinert 39
Middletown North 47, Jackson Liberty 42
Neptune 50, Lawrence 44
Red Bank Regional 40, Hopewell Valley Central 35
Wall 73, Northern Burlington 56
Non-Public, North A
Delbarton 69, Paramus Catholic 60
Dwight-Englewood 58, Oratory Catholic 40
Seton Hall Prep 65, Pingry 36
St. Peter's Prep 92, Pope John XXIII 51
Non-Public, South A
Bishop Ahr 75, Donovan Catholic 48
Bishop Eustace Prep 53, Notre Dame 35
St. Joseph-Metuchen 78, St. John Vianney 61
North I, Group I
Bogota 64, Waldwick 49
Cresskill 44, Cedar Grove 35
Emerson 68, Midland Park 42
Hasbrouck Heights 70, West Caldwell Tech 62
Paterson Charter 82, New Milford 39
Wallington 69, Boonton 63
Wallkill Valley 56, Butler 45
Wood-Ridge 59, Saddle Brook 49
North I, Group III
Dwight-Morrow 64, Dover 40
Ramapo 69, Montville 43
Sparta 70, Indian Hills 52
Teaneck 79, Northern Highlands 62
Tenafly 68, Garfield 46
Wayne Hills 64, Pascack Valley 45
Wayne Valley 59, Morris Hills 36
West Milford 75, West Essex 47
North II, Group I
American History 90, Brearley 39
Becton 68, Arts 56
Dunellen 59, Ridgefield 42
Hoboken 75, Hoboken Charter 54
Jonathan Dayton 73, Weequahic 68
New Providence 61, Weehawken 54
Shabazz 76, People's Prep 41
North II, Group III
Carteret 55, Parsippany Hills 54
Colonia 56, Cranford 36
Irvington 81, Roxbury 53
Payne Tech 62, Warren Hills 43
Rahway 46, Orange 41
Snyder 63, Belleville 48
Summit 57, Mendham 55
West Morris 62, Voorhees 45
South, Group I
Clayton 76, Cape May Tech 64
Glassboro 80, Gateway 36
Haddon Township 46, Schalick 32
Overbrook 56, Gloucester City 46
Penns Grove 74, Lindenwold 50
Pitman 54, Woodstown 51
Wildwood 62, Salem 55
Woodbury 69, Paulsboro 41
South, Group III
Delsea 75, Lacey 57
Mainland Regional 68, Camden Tech 45
Moorestown 73, Deptford 39
Ocean City 62, Cherry Hill West 50
Pinelands Regional 58, Woodrow Wilson 49
Seneca 53, Highland 50
Timber Creek 58, Winslow 57
Toms River East 53, Westampton Tech 46
GIRLS
Pennington 72, Blair 68
State Tournament
First Round
Central, Group I
Bound Brook 63, Florence 27
Burlington City 73, Perth Amboy Tech 22
Keyport 63, South Hunterdon 48
Middlesex 68, Asbury Park 40
New Egypt 50, Willingboro 34
Piscataway Tech 57, Henry Hudson 54
Point Pleasant Beach 51, Woodbridge Academy 16
Riverside 52, Manville 50
Central, Group III
Allentown 64, Jackson Liberty 33
Colts Neck 46, Nottingham 29
Ewing 70, Ocean Township 43
Hopewell Valley Central 53, Neptune 46
Middletown North 40, Burlington Township 23
Red Bank Regional 73, Brick Memorial 37
Steinert 51, Northern Burlington 48
Westampton Tech 62, Matawan 42
Non-Public, North A
DePaul Catholic 61, St. Dominic 28
Mt. St. Dominic 71, Mother Seton 49
Oak Knoll 51, Holy Angels 45
Non-Public, South A
Bishop Eustace Prep 55, Immaculata 27
Donovan Catholic 44, Union Catholic 35
Notre Dame 55, Paul VI 36
Red Bank Catholic 62, Camden Catholic 47
North I, Group I
Butler 58, Waldwick 32
Cedar Grove 58, Pompton Lakes 54
Cresskill 72, Hopatcong 28
Emerson 48, Hasbrouck Heights 32
Midland Park 58, Passaic Charter 30
North Warren 56, Saddle Brook 30
Park Ridge 49, Boonton 22
Wallkill Valley 65, Wood-Ridge 59
North I, Group III
Montville 52, Indian Hills 28
Northern Highlands 69, Tenafly 47
Old Tappan 80, West Milford 40
Pascack Valley 72, Teaneck 48
Ramapo 62, Roxbury 29
Sparta 47, River Dell 33
Wayne Valley 44, Wayne Hills 23
West Essex 43, Morris Hills 41
North II, Group I
Arts 64, Roselle Park 22
Belvidere 58, Ridgefield 38
Brearley 52, Technology 41
Glen Ridge 43, Whippany Park 25
Hoboken 53, Dunellen 46
Jonathan Dayton 46, New Providence 44
University 96, North Arlington 16
Weehawken 54, Weequahic 30
North II, Group III
Carteret 42, Parsippany Hills 35
Chatham 51, Belleville 17
Cranford 48, Snyder 37
Irvington 65, Millburn 61
Somerville 36, Nutley 23
Summit 63, Woodbridge 21
Warren Hills 63, Payne Tech 40
West Morris 49, Mendham 48
North II, Group IV
Ridge 51, Elizabeth 32
South, Group I
Gloucester City 39, LEAP Academy 28
Haddon Township 45, Gateway 21
Palmyra 61, Clayton 33
Pennsville Memorial 39, Woodstown 29
Pitman 45, Maple Shade 34
Schalick 38, Salem 35
Wildwood 64, Buena Regional 24
Woodbury 68, Glassboro 41
South, Group III
Absegami 50, Deptford 41
Highland 43, Delsea 33
Lacey 47, Cherry Hill West 39
Mainland Regional 45, Camden Tech 21
Ocean City 69, Timber Creek 45
Toms River East 56, Moorestown 40
Toms River South 44, Pinelands Regional 29
Winslow 56, Central Regional 30
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.