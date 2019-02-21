WATCH LIVE Middle Township vs. Wildwood Catholic in CAL girls semifinals
The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team will continue defense of its Cape-Atlantic League championship Thursday night,
The CAL girls semifinals will be played at St. Augustine Prep.
Sixth-seeded Wildwood Catholic (21-4) plays second-seeded Ocean City (18-6) at 5 p.m. Top-seeded Mainland Regional (22-2) meets fourth-seeded Middle Township (20-4) at 7 p.m.
The final is noon Saturday at Stockton University.
Tickets for Thursday’s game cost $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.
What follows is a preview of the games:
Wildwood Catholic (21-4) vs. Ocean City (18-6)
Wildwood Catholic upset third-seeded Atlantic City in last Friday’s quarterfinals when Gabby Turco sank the winning foul shot with 0.6 seconds left. Turco averages 15.8 points. Wildwood Catholic sophomore Marianna Papazoglou is one of the CAL’s top all-around players, averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds. Ocean City is trying to win a CAL-record sixth league title since the current title game began in 1992. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. Point guard Danielle Donoghue averages 10.2 points. Junior forward Emma Finnegan averages 10.3 points. Abbey Fenton has sank 22 3-pointers for the Red Raiders.
Middle Township (20-4) vs. Mainland Regional (22-2)
These teams have already met twice this season with Mainland winning both contests. The Mustangs won 45-41 on Dec. 26 and 34-28 on Jan. 8. Middle has not lost since that second defeat, winning 16 straight. Panthers junior Kira Sides scored her 1,000th career point in Middle’s 46-39 quarterfinal win over ACIT last Friday. Middle also relies on sophomore guard Kate Herlihy. Mainland Regional (22-2) is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Mustangs junior Kylee Watson is one of the nation’s top recruits. Watson fell in Mainland’s 69-30 quarterfinal win over Vineland and did not return to the game. Mainland guard Camryn Dirkes is one of South Jersey’s top freshman. Seniors Claudia Mairone and Taylor Dalzell spark the Mustangs with outside shooting and defense.
Contact: 609-272-7209 MMcGarry@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
