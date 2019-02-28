LINWOOD — Kylee Watson wasted no time making her presence felt in top-seeded Mainland Regional High School’s 46-34 win over Absegami in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals.
Just seconds after winning the opening tip, she found herself on the low block for the first two points of the game.
A few possessions later, Absegami’s offense raced for what looked like an easy fast-break score; that is, before the 6-foot-4 Watson came soaring in for a chase-down block.
After missing the last few games due to a head injury she sustained in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League tournament Feb. 15, it was safe to say Watson was back.
“I definitely missed (the game),” the junior forward said after the win. “I have fun cheering my girls on, but being out there’s a whole different experience, especially in a playoff atmosphere.”
Watson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Mainland improved to 24-3, and will host fourth-seeded Winslow Township at 4 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Absegami slowed down the pace on offense and gave the Mustangs as few chances to score as possible.
The Braves’ final possession lasted nearly a minute, but then Watson got a steal and ran the break. She found freshman guard Camryn Dirkes under the rim for a buzzer-beating layup to go up by two. The junior let out a yell of excitement as the home crowd went wild.
“It was definitely slow offensively in the beginning,” Watson said. “We knew that we had to generate good defense to get some transition buckets.”
The Braves’ defense gave Mainland trouble throughout the game, Mainland coach Scott Betson said.
“They mix up their defenses a little bit,” Betson said, “so we had to make some adjustments, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well.”
The Mustangs only hit two 3-pointers in the game, with both coming from junior guard Madi Hafetz.
On the other side of the floor, the team got a big boost from freshman forward Kaitlyn Boggs, who led the team with four blocks to go along with six points and five rebounds.
Boggs relished in the opportunity to make a difference in postseason.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Boggs said. “And it’s good to contribute to the team, especially in this kind of setting.”
Despite the loss, Absegami coach Bob Lasko was proud of his team’s season. They finished 13-11 after losing 16 games last season and six seniors to graduation.
“We’re starting to turn this into a program,” Lasko said. “And I’m really proud of the girls.”
“(Mainland) beat us by 30 points the last time we played them in this gym, so for us to give them a (closer) game, I was really proud of (my team),” Lasko added.
For the Mustangs, their eyes are now set on Winslow on Saturday. According to Betson, the matchup seemed inevitable.
“We kind of anticipated that’d be a team that we’d see in the playoffs,” Betson said. “They’re a sticky 2-3 (zone) team, so we’re going to have to shoot the ball a little bit better (and also) execute.”
Absegami 7 6 11 10 — 34
Mainland 9 9 14 14 — 46
A—Bicardi 14, Schafer 10, Hafner 5, Fortis 4, Clarke 2.
M—Watson 18, Dirkes 9, Hafetz 8, Boggs 6, Dalzell 4, Mairone 2.
3-pointers—Bicardi 3, Hafner 1, Schafer 1, Fortis 1 A. Hafetz 2 M
