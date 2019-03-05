The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team beat fourth-seeded Immaculata 80-66 in the South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals Tuesday.
The first-seeded Crusaders, ranked first in The Press Elite 11, improved to 27-1. They will face second-seeded Ranney in the Non-Public B championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Liberty.
The Crusaders went into halftime down 35-34 but pulled away by scoring 21 and 25 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
“They were a step quicker to everything (in the first half),” Wildwood Catholic coach David DeWeese said. “The emphasis at the half was, we have to play harder than them.”
“(What created) a lot of opportunities on the offensive end was how hard we played on defense,” DeWeese added.
Taj Thweatt led the Crusaders with 29 points. Jahlil White and Jacob Hopping added 22 apiece. Desean Lopez scored seven.
For Immaculata, Jaden Honis scored 22. MJ Krehel had 14, Dan Johnson 11. Jordan Myers and James Cummings had 10 and nine, respectively.
DeWeese said Ranney is a serious force to be reckoned with in the championship game.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state,” DeWeese said. “They’re No. 10 in the country, (and) they have two kids that will be NBA lottery picks.”
Senior Bryan Antoine leads the 27-3 Panthers with 22.3 points per game, with senior Scottie Lewis adding 17 per game.
“We’re going to have to play our best,” DeWeese added.
IImmaculata 19 16 11 20—66
Wildwood Catholic 17 17 21 25—80
WC— Thweatt 29, White 22, Hopping 22, Lopez 7.
IM— Honis 22, Krehel 14, Johnson 11, Myers 10, Cummings 9.
3-pointers: Hopping 4, Thweatt 1, White 1, Lopez 1. Krehel 4, Honis 1, Cummings 1, Johnson 1.
Records: WC 27-1, IM 21-8.
