JACKSON TOWNSHIP — After nearly pulling off the upset of the season, the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team could console itself with one thought Wednesday night.
The Crusaders are nearly all juniors. There will be a next season.
Ranney rallied in the fourth quarter to force overtime and beat Wildwood Catholic 54-50 in the South Jersey Non-Public B title game at Jackson Liberty. Heavily-favored Ranney (28-3) overcame a superb Wildwood Catholic (27-2) effort.
Elijah Perkins scored in the lane — his only basket of the game — to give Ranney a 52-50 lead with 2 minutes, 8 seconds left in overtime. The Panthers never trailed again.