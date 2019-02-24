The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team still has more to do.
The Crusaders beat St. Augustine Prep 64-53 in the Cape-Atlantic League title game Saturday. Wildwood Catholic (25-1) is the top seed in the South Jersey Non-Public B bracket and will begin play in the state tournament Friday.
Wildwood Catholic also won CAL titles in 2014 and '18.
"The past two times we won the CAL, it was like it was a great accomplishment and the end of our season,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “This year, there's a completely different mentality. These guys expected to win this, and they're not done. They are really focused on the next step."
Wildwood Catholic could face CAL rivals Holy Spirit and St. Joseph in the state tournament. The Crusaders haven’t played in a S.J. final since 2007.
“We get the first two (state tournament) games at home,” DeWeese said. “That’s a huge advantage for us. We win those two home games, and we’re in the South Jersey final. That’s where we want to be.”
The S.J. Non-Public B final is set for 7 p.m. March 6 at Jackson Liberty High School.
The Non-Public B bracket is one of the state’s toughest. The No. 2 seed in the S.J. bracket is national power Ranney. The Monmouth County school is the defending S.J. champion and ranked No. 13 in the USA Today Super 25.
“Our kids are aware of Ranney and how good they are,” DeWeese said. “I’m aware of them and how good they are. But our kids are a very one-game-at-a-time-mentality team. They don’t really look ahead to anything. That’s a great way to be. If we get to the South Jersey final and Ranney is our opponent, we’ll start thinking about Ranney.”
A preview of the six S.J. enrollment brackets (seeds in parentheses) follows.
Group IV
Defending champion: Shawnee
No. 1 seed: Eastern
Local first-round games
Monday
4 p.m.
Southern (16) at Eastern (1)
Vineland (10) at Cherry Hill East (4)
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic City (9) at Egg Harbor Township (8)
Clearview (13) at Millville (4)
Outlook: Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township split their two meetings this season with the Eagles winning 72-70 on Dec. 19 and the Vikings winning 48-47 on Jan. 30. Rynell Lawrence is Millville’s career scoring leader with 1,609 points. D.J. Campbell is Vineland’s career scoring leader with 1,473 points.
Group III
Defending champion: Delsea Regional
No. 1 seed: Moorestown
Local first-round games
Tuesday
4 p.m.
Delsea Regional (9) at Lacey Township (8)
5:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (13) at Pinelands Regional (4)
6 p.m.
Camden Tech (14) at Mainland Regional (3)
Cherry Hill West (15) at Ocean City (2)
Outlook: Mainland Regional and Ocean City could meet in the semifinals Saturday.
Group II
Defending champion: Haddonfield
No. 1 seed: Haddonfield
Local first-round games
Monday
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township (9) at Pennsauken Tech (8)
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek (13) at Haddon Heights (4)
Audubon (10) at Lower Cape May (7)
Pt. Pleasant Borough (14) at Pleasantville (3)
7:30 p.m.
Barnegat (16) at Haddonfield (1)
Outlook: Pleasantville faces a potential semifinal meeting with Camden. The Greyhounds feature a trip of 1,000-point scorers in Jacob Valeus (1,171), Sahmir Jones (1,204) and Jalen Freeman (1,263).
Group I
Defending champion: Woodbury
No. 1 seed: Penns Grove
Local first-round games
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech (9) at Clayton (8)
Wildwood (14) at Salem (3)
Outlook: Cape May Tech vs. Clayton could be the most entertaining first-round game in any enrollment group. Cape May Tech guard Josh Wright begins the playoffs with 2,457 career points. Clayton has scored at least 90 points in half of its games.
Non-Public A
Defending champion: Camden Catholic
No. 1 seed: St. Augustine Prep
Local first-round game
Thursday
6 p.m.
St. John Vianney (9)/St. Joe Metuchen (8) at St. Augustine Prep (1)
Outlook: As always, Non-Public A will be one of South Jersey’s most competitive brackets. St. Augustine Prep could meet defending champion Camden Catholic in the semifinals.
Non-Public B
Defending champion: Ranney School
No. 1 seed: Wildwood Catholic
Local first-round games
Wednesday
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit (9) at Gloucester Catholic (8)
6 p.m.
St. Rose (12) at St. Joe (5)
Friday
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit (9)/Gloucester Catholic (8) at Wildwood Catholic (1)
Outlook: St. Joe and Wildwood Catholic could meet for the third time this season in the semifinals. Wildwood Catholic won the first two. St. Joe senior guard Marcellus Ross has 2,082 career points.
