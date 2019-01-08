BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — St. Augustine Prep proved to be the perfect opponent for Wildwood Catholic on Tuesday night.
Wildwood Catholic started fast and beat the Hermits 67-44 in a matchup of two of South Jersey’s top teams. It was the first time Wildwood Catholic won at St. Augustine since 1993.
Wildwood Catholic was coming off one of its biggest regular-season wins in school history. The Crusaders beat state power Patrick School 56-42 at the Seagull Classic on Sunday.
“We had to forget about the win that we got on Sunday and just focus on this one,” Wildwood Catholic junior Taj Thweatt said. “This is a big rivalry game.”
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Junior guard Jahlil White had 15 points and four assists, while guard Jake McGonigle contributed 10 assists.
Wildwood Catholic led by 11 at the end of the first quarter. The lead dipped below double digits just once the rest of the way.
“Our kids had the energy from the very beginning,” Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said. “We came out in the first half and established control of the game, and we were able to maintain it.”
The win over Patrick School boosted the Crusaders credibility with the state basketball community. After such an emotional win, Wildwood Catholic could have been primed for a letdown Tuesday.
There was little chance that would happen against St. Augustine, however.
Fans packed St. Augustine’s gym to watch the Cape-Atlantic League contenders meet. The Richland Rowdies — St. Augustine’s student section — were dressed as beach bums in Hawaiian shirts. Wildwood Catholic (9-1) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, while St. Augustine (6-2) is No. 8.
“I told our kids before the game you have taken (St. Augustine’s spot),” DeWeese said. “They have been the dominant program in South Jersey. You have risen above them. I can tell you you’re going to get their best tonight because they don’t like it one bit.”
Thweatt sparked the Crusaders in the first quarter with 12 points. He dunked twice and made a 3-pointer.
When Thweatt slowed down, the 6-5 White moved to the forefront. He scored 11 points in the second quarter on a variety of drives to the basket as the Crusaders built a 19-point first-half lead.
St. Augustine rallied late in the second quarter behind the inside play of Charles Solomon (17 points) and Matt Delaney (10 points, seven rebounds).
The Hermits cut the lead to 38-30 with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter but got no closer. St. Augustine hurt itself with poor foul shooting, sinking just 4 of 13.
“They played very. very well,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We are in one of those modes as a team where we figure out what are we going to do poorly tonight and do a good job of that. Tonight, it was we didn’t shoot foul shots.”
In addition to Thweatt and White, the Crusaders also received solid games from McGonigle, Jacob Hopping, Ben Church and Dave Zarfatti. McGonigle, Church and Zarfatti were not key players last season.
DeWeese says that as impressive as the Crusaders have been this season, their best days are ahead of them as these role players become more experienced. Sophomore DaSean Lopez, a transfer from Middle Township, should become eligible next week and give the Crusaders added depth.
“This team is nowhere near where I think they can be,” DeWeese said. “But we are making progress, which is very promising. We haven’t played anywhere near our perfect game.”
Wildwood Catholic;22 14 12 19—67
St. Augustine;11 13 13 7—44
WC — Hopping 11, Thweatt 23, McGonigle 6, Church 5, White 1, Zarfatti 7
SA — Solomon 17, Kendrick 2, Vanderslice 1, A. Delaney 8, M. Delaney 10, Foreman 3, Horner 2, Gormley 1
