NEWFIELD — It was not the start the Wildwood Catholic High School girls basketball team wanted Monday afternoon when it traveled to divisional rival Our Lady of Mercy Academy.
But the Crusaders finished strong and extended their already impressive winning streak.
Marianna Papazoglou, on the eve of her 16th birthday, scored a team-leading 18 points to led the Crusaders to a 40-18 victory over the Villagers in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Monday afternoon.
The Crusaders led 17-6 at halftime.
“We did have a pretty slow start offensively, but we did hustle defensively really well,” Papazoglou, 15, of Wildwood said. “We started moving the ball and pressing more (in the second half) and we took away their ball handlers.”
Wildwood Catholic improved to 13-2. The Crusaders have won 12 straight games since losing two of their first three this season.
“It’s a different mentality,” forward Gabby Turco said. “We are learning from our mistakes and from our losses and we are coming back strong.”
Turco scored 16, including two 3-pointers. The 16-year-old junior scored 12 second-half points.
“I know my shots weren’t falling in the first half,” Turco said. “So I looked to drive, and once the other team picked up on me, I saw my teammates were open. We were able to get some done sparks. I think my team did really good at helping us get back in the second half."
Wildwood Catholic coach Steve DiPatri praised OLMA (7-4), saying the Villagers are having a great season.
“I think (OLMA coach) Tom (McNelia) is doing a great job with his team, and I knew coming in we were in for a battle,” DiPatri said. “This is a tough gym to play in and we were able to grind out our offense, and our defense kept the game where it needed to be.
“Little by little, we were able to build momentum and add to out lead.”
Sydney Prescott led the Villagers with eight points, all coming from the foul line. Ava Casale scored six and Violet Bifulco four.
“I told them from start, this is a well-coached team,” McNelia said. “I told them we had to do everything the right way. Our problem was we ran out of gas.”
McNelia said players such as Casale, who was ill the previous three days but texted him earlier Monday to confirm she would play, display the team's perseverance.
“They come every day, and they will give you everything they have,” McNelia said. “We just didn’t have it today. “But whatever ‘it’ is, we have to find ‘it’ again. … We have three days to find our mistakes and fix them.”
OLMA will play at Friday at divisional rival Cape May Tech. The Villagers beat the Hawks 33-32 early in the season.
DiPatri said he's not focused on Wildwood Catholic's winning streak.
“As a coach that’s had teams that won 24, 25 straight games, I don’t even think about winning streaks, DiPatri said. “We are just ready for the next one. Today was a great win, but we have to get ready for the next game.”
The Crusades will play another divisional game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Middle Township. The Panthers beat the Crusaders 38-31 in December.
“We hope to come off of this good,” Papazoglou said, “and play them like we are supposed to. We are really happy with how we’ve been playing.”
Wildwood Catholic;7 10 10 13- 40
Our Lady of Mercy;2 4 5 7- 18
WC: Papazoglou 18, Turco 16, Gray-Rivera 2, Harris 2, McCallion 2; OLMA: Prescott 8, Casale 6, Bifulco 4.
3-pointers: Papazoglou, Turco (2) WC.
Records: WC 13-2; OLMA 7-4.
