Taj Thweatt raised expectations as a Wildwood Catholic High School freshman and sophomore.
This season, he exceeded them.
Thweatt is The Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-7 junior led Wildwood Catholic to a 27-2 record, the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final.
“We put ourselves on the map,” Thweatt said. “We made a name for ourselves, and we’re going to keep working and pushing.”
Thweatt displayed a much more complete game this season than he did in his first two years. He averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and sank 199 of 326 two-point attempts.
“I’ve put myself in a good spot,” Thweatt said, “and I’m willing to keep putting the work in. I’m ready to take it another level.”
But the biggest difference between this season and his freshman and sophomore years was his play on the perimeter. Thweatt made 27 of 76 3-point attempts as a junior.
Several of those 3-pointers came in clutch situations. Thweatt made two 3-pointers in the final five minutes in Wildwood Catholic’s 64-53 win over St. Augustine Prep in the CAL title game.
“He improved tremendously in the areas of shooting and ball handling,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “From the very beginning of this season, he showed the ability to be very effective both as an inside and perimeter player.”
Seton Hall, Temple, Monmouth and Bowling Green are among the NCAA Division I colleges that have offered Thweatt athletic scholarships. It will be interesting to see how many more offers he has at the beginning of next season after a summer of working on his game and playing on the AAU circuit.
“Taj is a great player, and he’s come a long way,” DeWeese said. “But he’s got even farther to go. Knowing the work, he’s willing to put in to get better, I see nothing but future improvement for him down the road.”
Thweatt’s development is even more impressive considering he didn’t start playing organized basketball until the eighth grade.
“It just happened so fast,” Thweatt said. “People tell me now that I’m good. I try not to get a big head and just keep pushing myself and stay in the gym.”
Team of the Year
Wildwood Catholic delivered one of the best season’s in the program’s history.
The Crusaders finished 27-2, won its second straight CAL championship and reached the South Jersey Non-Public B final. The Crusaders finished No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 and are The Press Boys Basketball Team of the Year.
Wildwood Catholic played a tough schedule. The Crusaders beat S.J. Group IV champion Cherokee and S.J. Group III winner Moorestown. Wildwood Catholic won 22 straight, a streak that ended with a 47-44 overtime loss to national-power and Tournament of Champions winner Ranney.
The Crusaders featured NCAA Division I college prospects in Thweatt and junior guard Jahlil White. Junior swingman Jacob Hopping seemed to always sink a clutch basket when the Crusaders needed it. Senior point guard Jake McGonigle provided steady leadership, while juniors David Zarfatti and Ben Church contributed off the bench.
“They seemed to find ways to win games that maybe they shouldn’t have,” DeWeese said. “They worked together. I’m beyond thrilled with what they accomplished this year. The end (the loss to Ranney) was bittersweet. We’re very disappointed we didn’t win it, but we’re using it as motivation to fuel our fire for next season.”
In part because of how well it played against Ranney, Wildwood Catholic will enter next season with as much hype as any CAL team since the 1995 Pleasantville group that returned four starters after winning the state Group II championship.
The Crusaders will return four starters and add guard Martin Anguelov, a transfer from Lower Cape May who averaged 23 points in 14 games for the Caper Tigers this season.
Wildwood Catholic hasn’t won a boys basketball state title since 1960.
“We’re getting invited to just about every big event there is,” DeWeese said. “We’re excited about next season. A lot of things went right for us this year, and things don’t often go right. Our goal is to go all the way, and these kids are driven to get there.”
Coach of the Year
Millville finished 23-7 and reached the South Jersey Group IV final for the first time since 1970.
Thunderbolts coach Mike Jones is The Press Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Jones credited his players and assistant coaches Mike LaTorre, Reggie Hunter, Frank Ferzetti and Adam Carpenter.
“Our guys were locked in all year,” Jones said. “Defensively, we really played well this year. We picked up the intensity, especially in the playoffs.”
Millville, the No. 4 seed, beat 13th-seeded Clearview (64-51), fifth-seeded Lenape (46-35) and top-seed Eastern (61-60) before losing to second-seeded Cherokee (55-40) in the sectional final.
“It was awesome,” Jones said of the playoff run. “It was a ton of fun. It’s a run I’ll remember for as long as I’m coaching, and hopefully the kids took a lot of good memories out of this season as well.”
