GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Taj Thweatt sank two 3-pointers during the fourth quarter of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament championship game Saturday afternoon.
They were big shots.
But they weren’t a big deal.
Thweatt’s 3s helped the Crusaders win their second straight CAL title, a 64-53 victory over St. Augustine Prep at Stockton University. Thweatt made 8 of 11 shots and finished with 23 points and nine rebounds.
"The big shots I took, I was comfortable taking,” Thweatt said. “I knew I was ready for those moments."
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt stepped out to the perimeter and sank a 3 from the top of the key to give the Crusaders a 48-46 lead with 4 minutes, 13 seconds left in the game. Wildwood Catholic never trailed again.
Thweatt made another 3 from the left corner with 2:30 left to give Wildwood Catholic a five-point advantage.
It is no longer considered a big deal to see Thweatt make 3-pointers. He has sunk perimeter shots in a clutch situations all season.
"He's become a very good 3-point shooter," Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. "To his credit, it's all on him. He worked very hard to improve his 3-point shooting. Last year, it wasn't an option for him. He feels very confident about taking the shot. And he feels confident about taking them in big situations, big points of a game. Today was another example."
Fans filled the lower bleachers at Stockton to watch the game. Many CAL fans anticipated all season the title game would match top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (25-1) and second-seeded St. Augustine (21-4). The Crusaders are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, while St. Augustine is No. 4.
The teams met in a Jan. 8 regular-season game that Wildwood Catholic won 67-44 at St. Augustine.
Saturday’s contest was much more competitive.
The Hermits stayed close behind the outside shooting of Cole Vanderslice, who sank 5 of 12 3-point attempts, and Andrew Delaney, who made 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc.
Delaney scored in the lane off an inbounds play to give St. Augustine a 46-45 lead with 4:38 left.
But Thweatt sank his first 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and the lead and the momentum went back to the Crusaders.
St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio bemoaned his team’s 19 turnovers.
“Our goal was to be in it coming down to the end,” Rodio said. “I felt we were right there. But they have a little bit more than we have at certain spots. Give them credit. They’re good. We didn’t play good enough to knock them off.”
Thweatt experienced a frustrating first half. He scored just six points and sat on the bench with three fouls. He also took an inadvertent shot to the jaw that loosened one of his teeth.
He felt a whole lot better after scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter.
“I needed to get than anger out,” Thweatt said. “It (the fourth quarter) felt really good.”
Wildwood Catholic also got strong games from Jahlil White (14 points, five rebounds, four assists), Jacob Hopping (13 points) and DeSean Lopez, who made 3 of 5 3-point attempts.
Wildwood Catholic has won three CAL titles, the first in 2014.
Saturday’s win typified the Crusaders' season. They have played a tough schedule and found a way to win every game but one. Wildwood Catholic has won 20 straight since a 57-51 loss to Camden on Dec. 27.
"Our kids are so experienced this year, so battle-tested," DeWeese said. "We've been in these circumstances with really good teams and really close games. Our kids seem to be unfazed. Whether they're up or down, the moment is not too big for them. They push through it and do what they need to do to find a way to win."
St. Augustine;13 12 14 14—53
Wildwood Catholic;12 14 14 24—64
SA – Solomon 10, Vanderslice 15, A. Delaney 13, M. Delaney 2, Foreman 4, Horner 5, Jackson 4
WC – McGonigle 3, White 14, Lopez 11, Hopping 13, Thweatt 23
