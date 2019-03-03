WILDWOOD — The McCracken family just experienced one of the best weeks of their basketball lives.
More fun could be ahead in the next few days.
Maddie McCracken and her Wildwood High School girls teammates will host Haddon Township in the South Jersey Group I championship game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday, her father, Scott, will coach the Wildwood boys against Clayton in the South Jersey Group I title game.
“This is why you play basketball,” Maddie said.
Few South Jersey high schools are as passionate about basketball as Wildwood. With fewer than 300 students, it has one of the smallest enrollments of any public school in the state.
Moments after the Wildwood girls beat Schalick 42-31 in Saturday’s semifinal, more than 50 fans lingered in the Warriors' gym and gathered around phones to follow the final minutes of the boys' 57-53 semifinal upset of Glassboro.
“The community reaching out to us is unbelievable,” Scott McCracken said Sunday morning in a telephone interview. “The support has been unbelievable. People love basketball on this island. It’s a tiny little school, but in basketball, if you have two or three good players on your team, you have a chance to compete every year.”
Maddie is the middle child of Scott and wife Liz. Maddie’s older sister, Mackenzie, is a former Wildwood standout and currently a sophomore at Widener University. Maddie’s 11-year-old sister, Macie, is another promising basketball player.
The Wildwood boys and girls played all six of their total state tournament games on the same days but at different locations and times last week. Scott often finds out the results of his daughter’s game from fans sitting behind his bench who follow the girls game through social media.
The McCrackens spend much of their winter traveling to and from basketball games. If both Scott and Maddie win, there is plenty to talk about after games. If one or both lose, it can be pretty quiet around their North Wildwood home.
The 5-foot-8 Maddie averages 21.4 points and 10.8 rebounds. She is 21 points away from reaching 2,000 for her career.
Wildwood (21-8) is the No. 1 seed in South Jersey Group I, while Haddon Township (23-6) is No. 2.
The Wildwood girls are a perennial power. They are 10-2 in S.J. title games, including a 42-31 victory at home over Haddon Township in the 2017 sectional final.
“Two years ago, I played with (Mackenzie) in the South Jersey title game, and I wanted to experience that with these girls,” Maddie said of her current teammates “I love them just like I love my sister.”
The Wildwood boys (13-16) are the No. 14 seed in a 16-team field. Scott figured he would coach a few playoff games and then follow Maddie in the tournament.
But the boys team was one of the biggest surprises in the state in the tournament’s first week. The Warriors beat third-seeded Salem 62-55, 11th-seeded Pitman 49-46 and second-seeded Glassboro.
Wildwood has won seven of its last eight games. Senior guard Tyler Tomlin is averaging 21.3 points in the tournament.
The title game is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at eighth-seeded Clayton (20-9). The Wildwood boys have not won a S.J. championship since 1979.
“At some point in the season, something clicked,” Scott said. “The kids realized they could win games. We felt we were better than a 14 seed. We played a lot of tough teams early in the season. It was tough in the beginning, but something happened, and something clicked.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association schedules public school boys and girls sectional finals in the same enrollment group on different days to allow fans to see both games if their boys and girls teams each advance to the title game.
That makes life easier for the McCrackens and the rest of the Wildwood fans who want to support both teams.
“I’m thrilled to be moving on,” Scott said, “and I’m sure the girls are as well. I can’t wait to see the game Monday. It (Wildwood) is an amazing place. I’m thrilled I’ve had the opportunity to coach here.”
