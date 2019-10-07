Ben Noble and Moges Johnson each scored once to lead the Atlantic Christian School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Cape May Tech in an nonconference game Monday.
Noble scored on an assist from Aaron Glancey for the Cougars.
Luke Rullo scored for the Hawks (4-6). Lucas Gehring made seven saves.
No. 2 Clearview Reg. 2,
Cumberland Reg. 1
Kevin Donahue and Vincent Fedoryka each scored once for the Pioneers (12-0-1), the No. 2 team in The Press Elite 11. Jack Accorsi had two assists. Jamel Yasin made three saves.
Justin Bennett scored for the Colts (7-7) on an assist from Jason Angel. Chad Mathias made 10 saves.
Pleasantville 5,
Wildwood Catholic 1
Melvin Casco scored twice and had an assist for the Greyhounds (6-2-1). Ricardo Examtus had two goals. Elmer Barahona had a goal and an assist. Randy Monroe made 12 saves.
Wildwood Catholic’s lone goal came off of a Pleasantville own-goal. The Crusaders fell to 9-3.
Mainland Reg. 4,
Absegami 0
Ryan Pellegrino scored twice for the Mustangs (9-4). Nick Bozzi and Joey Cino each scored once. Devon Ford had two assists. Thomas Napoli and Isael Serra each had an assist. Zach Matik made two saves for the shutout.
The Braves fell to 3-6-1.
Lower Cape May reg. 2,
Bridgeton 1
Mark Ryan made six saves for the Caper Tigers (3-8). The scoring stats were unavailable.
Victor Salas scored once for the Bulldogs (6-8). Felipe Ruiz made two saves.
ACIT 6,
East Brunswick Tech 3
Isidro Sanchez led Atlantic County Institute of Technology (6-7) with two goals.
Derek Barnabei, Manolo Franco, Chris Benedek and Josuan Medina scored one goal each. Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez had two assists.
George Nomah, Lasana Konneh and Colby Weiss had one assist each. Niko Rzotkiewicz made three saves. Brian Logue had two saves.
Dennis Noon scored all three goals for East Brunswick Tech (7-6. Kaiwan Waters had five saves. Jayson Vassallo had three saves.
ACIT 6,
East Brunswick Tech 3
Isidro Sanchez scored twice for the Red Hawks (6-7). Derek Barnabei, Manolo Franco, Chris Benedek and Josuan Medina each scored once. Jeffrey Sanchez-Gonzalez had two assists. George Nomah, Lasana Konneh and Colby Weiss eac had an assist. Niko Rzotkiewicz made three saves. Brian Logue made two saves.
Dennis Noon scored all three goals for East Brunswick Tech (7-6). Kaiwan Waters made five saves. Jayson Vassallo made three saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.