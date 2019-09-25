Ben Steiger scored in double overtime to lead the Ocean City High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday.
Steiger scored the winning-goal off an assist from Fisher Hudak. Ori Levy-Smith scored off an assist from Nick Chiccarine for the game's first goal. Kyle Plenn made four saves for the Red Raiders (2-3).
James Endicott scored for the Pirates (2-5). Hunter MacDonald made seven saves.
No. 1 St. Augustine Prep 4,
ACIT 1
Aidan Davis scored twice for the Hermits (7-1). Antonio Matos and C.J. Ottinger each scored once. Ant Libero made three saves. St. Augustine is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
The Red Hawks fell to 3-5.
Middle Twp. 3,
Absegami 1
David Gardner scored once and an assist for the Panthers (7-3). Steven Berrodin and Max Gilbert each scored once. Brendon Bartha had an assist. Braiden Scarpa made five saves.
Christopher Arbieto scored for the Braves (3-5). Paul Ford had the assist. Sonny Giacomo made five saves.
Millville 3,
Atlantic City 0
Josh Dion scored twice for the Thunderbolts (5-2). Carter Sloan scored once. Nate Goranson made four saves.
Ricardo Mendoza made eight saves for the Vikings (1-7). Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made three saves.
Pleasantville 8,
St. Joseph 1
Daniel Licona scored four goals for Pleasantville. Alejandro Barahona scored twice. Melvin Casco had a goal and an assist. Jair Morales scored once. Randy Monroy made three saves.
Andrew Martin scored for the Wildcats. Brandon Putizzi made 10 saves.
Mainland Reg. 8,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Ryan Pellegrino scored three goals for the Mustangs (6-3). Nick Bozzi scored twice. Christian Rodgers and Isael Serra each scored once. Cooper McKinney had two assists. Rodgers and Luca Bongiovanni each had an assist. Jeff Thomas made five saves. Zach Matik made one save
Mark Ryan made 14 saves for Lower (1-5).
Wildwood Catholic 7,
Buena 1
Sean Dougherty and Ben Church scored two goals each for Wildwood Catholic.
Jimmy Kane, Matt Vogdes and Matt Moretti scored the remaining three. Church had two assist. Vogdes, Dougherty, Jimmy Kane and David Aragon had an assist each.
Vineland 3,
Bridgeton 0
Jude Hill scored twice for Vineland (3-6). Javonne Santiago had one goal. Oscar Ruiz made four saves.
Bridgeton fell to 3-5.
