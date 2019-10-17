Chris Benedek scored two goals for Atlantic County Institute of Technology boys soccer Thursday in a 3-2 win over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Lasana Konneh had one goal for ACIT (8-8). Niko Rzotkiewicz and Brian Logue had three saves each.
Flavio Lozano-Reyes scored both goals for Atlantic City (1-12). Victor Bautista-Escobedo made seven saves. Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco had five saves.
Mainland Reg. 2,
Cedar Creek 0
Austin Padula led Mainland Regional (11-4) with a goal and an assist.
Nick Bozzi had a goal. Ryan Pellegrino had an assist. Zach Matik made five saves for the shutout.
Cedar Creek fell to 5-10.
Pleasantville 6,
Buena Reg. 0
Daniel Licona led Pleasantville (10-2-1) with four goals.
Elmer Barahona and Ricardo Exantus scored a goal each. Melvin Casco had two assists, giving him 50 career goals and 50 career assists. Randy Monroy made five saves.
Geoffrey Blasberg had nine saves for Buena Regional (5-11).
Hammonton 6,
Winslow Twp. 2
Thomas Dawson led Hammonton (6-8-1) with three goals.
Richie Lucera had a goal and an assist. Mariano Perez Ramos and William Riley had a goal each.
Cole Gambone and Tyler Lowe had an assist each. Jake Fisher and William Riley made three and two saves, respectively.
Winslow fell to 6-12-1.
Pinelands Reg. 2,
Manchester Twp. 1
Logan Johnson and Creed Nass scored a goal each for Pinelands Regional (8-4-1),
John Hart and Nathan Szwed had the assists.
Manchester Township fell to 8-9.
Ocean City 1,
Middle Twp. 0
Fisher Hudak scored for Ocean City (5-7) on an assist from John Lindsay.
Kyle Plenn made six saves for the shutout.
Middle Township fell to 8-8.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.