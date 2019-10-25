Justin Bennett scored the only goal to lead Cumberland Regional High School boys soccer to a 1-0 win Friday against Sterling in a inter-conference game.
Jacob Bodine provided the assist to Bennett for the Colts’ (11-7-1) win.
Bivek Barali made six saves for Sterling (9-7-2).
Ocean City 4,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Fisher Hudak scored two goals and added an assist for Ocean City.
Kyle Harper and Ori Levy-Smith had one each. Todd Reiment had an assist. Harper made two saves.
Mark Ryan had nine saves for Lower Cape May Regional.
Triton Reg. 2,
Pleasantville 1
The score was tied 1-1 at halftime and Triton scored the only goal of the second half.
Ricardo Exantus scored for the host Greyhounds (11-3-1) and Fred Zorilla assisted. Randy Monroy had 11 saves for Pleasantville.
Triton improved to 14-5. No other information was available.
Atlantic Christian 2,
Gloucester CHRISTIAN 0
Dan Roland and Ben Noble scored a goal each for Atlantic Christian School.
Noble and Daniel Kim had the assists. Mark Rosie made seven saves.
From Thursday
Wildwood 7,
Gloucester City 0
Edwin Miranda scored three times for Wildwood (3-14-1).
Seamus Fynes, Justin Lopez and Ethan Burke each added a goal.
Gloucester City fell to 0-17.
Millville 3,
Woodbury 1
Shaun McCarthy, Treshan Stevenson and Carter Sloan each scored once for the Thunderbolts (13-5).
Nate Goranson made four saves. McCarthy and Geoffrey Dash each had an assist.
Rony Milian-Lopez scored for Woodbury (7-10-2) off an assist from Sincere Kato.
Atlantic City 5,
Holy Spirit 2
Fabian Valdiviezo scored twice for Atlantic City (2-13).
Victor Bautista-Escobedo, Mohamed Camara and Abu Bhuiyan each scored once. Flavio Lozano-Reyes had two assists. Daniel Rugerio-Mazzocco made six saves.
Ryan Bailey and De-Quawn Johnson each scored once for Holy Spirit (6-10). Sean Kane made nine saves.
Gloucester Tech 2
ACIT 2,
GCIT (6-10-2) won 2-2 (6-5 in penalty kicks).
Chris Benedek scored both goals for the Red Hawks (11-8-1). Lasana Konneh assisted on both goals. Niko Rzotkiewicz made 12 saves.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.