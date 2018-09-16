The Press Football Elite 11
A ranking of teams in the West Jersey Football League and Ocean County. Ranking selected by the Press high school sports staff based on staff observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. Local teams in bold.
1. St. Joseph (1) 3-0: Beat St. Augustine 30-8
2. Woodrow Wilson (2) 3-0: Beat Frankford, PA., 36-13
3. Williamstown (7) 3-0: Beat Millville 35-6
4. Haddonfield (8) 3-0: Beat Cinnaminson 21-0
5. Camden (UR) 2-1: Beat Paul VI 63-3
6. Toms River North (UR) 2-0: Beat Howell 48-0
7. Holy Spirit (9) 2-1: Beat Camden Catholic 38-0
8. Timber Creek (10) 1-1: Idle
9. Rancocas Valley (UR) 2-1: Beat Trenton 34-21
10. Penns Grove (UR) 3-0: Beat Paulsboro 19-6
11. Pleasantville (11) 2-1: Beat Lower Cape May 63-6
