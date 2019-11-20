Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Last year, the Hammonton High School football team finished its season with 35 players on the roster.
Shorthanded, the 3-7 Blue Devils had no choice but to start three sophomore offensive linemen.
Now, those linemen are among the key factors behind the team's 9-2 record.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
Michael Dogostino, Brock Beebe and Johnny Scibilia will lead the top-seeded Blue Devils when they host second-seeded Jackson Memorial at 7 p.m. Friday for the Central Jersey Group IV championship.
Head coach Jim Rasso has been impressed with the growth of the trio over the season.
"They got thrown into the fire maybe a little before they should have, but they earned the right," Rasso said. "They were the best at their positions. It wasn't good last year, but it's definitely helped us this year."
Dogostino, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 230-pound guard, said the team is a lot closer this year.
"Our team is just more well-connected than last year," Dogostino said. "We all play as one unit. Our team is really good this year. We are like a family."
That chemistry has led to a great deal of success in the running game. Through 11 games, the offense rushed for 35 touchdowns. Junior running back Jaiden Abrams has scored 18 of them, and averages 164.7 rushing yards per game.
The three juniors go way back and formed a bond well before they got to high school, Scibilia said.
"We've been playing for our whole lives together," Scibilia said. "I think that with us just sticking together on the (offensive) line, we learn how each of us plays and know what we're weak at, so we can step up and help each other out."
The Blue Devils started the season 1-2 after dropping early games to Timber Creek Regional and Shawnee. They've since won eight straight.
Though most people probably didn't expect such a dramatic jump from last year to this year, the players always believed they could put it all together for a special season.
"I think we all thought (the potential) was in the team," Beebe said, "but nobody throughout our town thought it at all. Through the team, I think the confidence was there."
The Blue Devils are seeking their first sectional championship since 2009, when they beat Timber Creek 23-17 for the South Jersey Group III title.
To put an end to the 10-year drought, Dogostino believes they have to stick to what's been working for the last two months.
"We have to play like we have been playing," Dogostino said. "We have to stay connected. We have to refine our mistakes from (last week's 32-29 win over Middletown South) and just keep playing like the unit we have been all season.
Staff writers Patrick Mulranen and Michael McGarry contributed to this report.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Hammonton vs Brick Township
110919_spt_hammonton 26
110919_spt_hammonton 28
110919_spt_hammonton 22
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
Hammonton vs Brick Township
110919_spt_hammonton 5
110919_spt_hammonton 9
110919_spt_hammonton 17
110919_spt_hammonton 4
Hammonton vs Brick Township
110919_spt_hammonton 7
110919_spt_hammonton 19
110919_spt_hammonton 11
Hammonton vs Brick Township
110919_spt_hammonton 13
Hammonton vs Brick Township
110919_spt_hammonton 15
110919_spt_hammonton 16
110919_spt_hammonton 10
110919_spt_hammonton 8
110919_spt_hammonton 18
110919_spt_hammonton 1
110919_spt_hammonton 3
110919_spt_hammonton 2
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.