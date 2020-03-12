Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will host the boys basketball public state finals Sunday, according to NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White.
The games are scheduled for noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
No spectators will be permitted to attend the game.
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall will host the boys basketball public state finals Sunday, according to NJSIAA Executive Director Larry White.
The games are scheduled for noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
No spectators will be permitted to attend the game.
