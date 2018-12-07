The Middle Township High School girls swim team beat visiting Cedar Creek 114-56 in a Cape-Atlantic League match on Friday.
It was the season-opening match for both teams.
For the Panthers, junior Sophia Bosacco set a personal best and school record in the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 48.21 seconds.
Bosacco first broke the record last season with a time of 5:52.44.
The 200 medley winning team consisted of Bosacco, Natali Ilieva, Ishika Patel and Sabrina Wen.
The 400 freestyle winning team included Patel, Samantha Braun, Wen and Bosacco.
Marlee Canale had wins in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle for Cedar Creek.
At Cape May Couny Special Serives pool (yards)
200 Medley Relay— M (Sophia Bosacco, Natali Ilieva, Ishika Patel, Sabrina Wen) 2:05.84; 200 Freestyle— Ishika Patel M 2:22.51; 200 IM— Marlee Canale C 2:27.13; 50 Freestyle— Elizabeth Briles C 27.43; 100 Butterfly— Canale C 1:03.34; 100 Freestyle— Samantha Braun M 1:05.81; 500 Freestyle— Bosacco M 5:48.21; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Ilieva, Catherine Bostard, Sophia Braun, Samantha Braun) 1:57.33; 100 Backstroke— Bosacco M 1:06.82; 100 Breaststroke— Ilieva M 1:19.77; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Patel, Samantha Braun, Wen, Bosacco) 4:14.00.
Records— Middle 1-0, Cedar Creek 0-1.
Egg Harbor Twp. 111,
Atlantic City 59
At Atlantic City, yards
200 Medley Relay—E (Olivia Evans, Ava McDonough, Grace Curry, Caitlin Moore) 1:55.19; 200 Freestyle—Meghan Fox A 2:00.63; 200 IM—Evans E 2:21.88; 50 Freestyle—Curry E 25.91; 100 Butterfly—Curry E 1:01.12; 100 Freestyle—Madison Keller 57.87; 400 Freestyle—Moore E N/A; 200 Freestyle Relay—E (Curry, Keller, Sarah Azegzaou, Lauren Greenleaf) 1:47.28; 100 Backstroke—Fox A 1:01.64; 100 Breaststroke—McDonough E 1:08.34; 400 Freestyle Relay—(Evans, Keller, Azegzaou, Moore) 3:57.77.
Records—EHT 2-0, AC 0-2.
From Thursday
Millville 52,
Absegami 42
At Holly City Family Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—M (Taylor Mummert, Katherine Clark, Madalyne Blair, Colleen Renshaw) 2:17.04; 200 Freestyle—Emma Sahl A 2:35.46; 200 IM—Renshaw M 2:20.03; 50 Freestyle—Frances Diebert A 30.96; 100 Butterfly—Jana Baligod A 1:20.06; 100 Freestyle—Renshaw M 54.94; 500 Freestyle—Alicia Slimmer M 7:26.52; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Katherine Clark, Lexi Kukal, Madalyne Blair, Alicia Slimmer) 2:07.06; 100 Backstroke—Skylar daniels A 1:26.74; 100 Breaststroke—Baligod A 1:22.49; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Kukal, Blair, Renshaw, Taylor Mummert) 4:39.03.
Records—Millville 1-0, Absegami 0-1.
Mainland Reg. 128,
Our Lady of Mercy 42
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Valerie Speirs, Georgia Ridgeway, Grace Gallagher, Rileigh Booth) 2:17.21; 200 Freestyle—Alexandra Batty M 2:25.36; 200 IM—Sophie Sherwood M 2:48.17; 50 Freestyle—Gallagher M 29.39; 100 Butterfly—Madeline Falk M 1:14.22; 100 Freestyle—Nikki Carpenter O 1:04.62; 400 Freestyle—Batty M 5:12.31; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Danielle Schuster, Julianna Evinski, Falk, Batty) 2:02.05; 100 Backstroke—Carpenter O 1:12.84; 100 Breaststroke—Shelby Spica M 1:31.91; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Sherwood, Baty, Evinski, Julia Goodman) 4:30.58.
Records—Mainland 1-0, OLMA 0-1.
Boys swimming
Cedar Creek 118,
Middle Township 52
At Middle Township, yards
200 Medley Relay—C (Andres Caprio, Omar Mohamed, Michael Bolger, Michael Sooy) 1:56.27; 200 Freestyle—Jimmy Rhodes C 1:58.70; 200 IM—Carpio C 2:20.20; 50 Freestyle—Travis McCray M 23.96; 100 Butterfly—Zach Lenzi C 1:02.40; 100 Freestyle—Rhodes C 52.40; 500 Freestyle—Sooy 6:10.36; 200 Freestyle Relay—C (Bolger, Nathan Goodrich, Lenzi, Rhodes) 1:41.96; 100 Backstroke—Carpio C 1:02.89; 100 Breaststroke—Omar Mohamed C 1:12.77; 400 Freestyle Relay—C (Carpio, Sooy, Lenzi, Rhodes) 3:47.80.
Egg Harbor Twp. 136,
Atlantic City 34
At Atlantic City, yards
200 Medley Relay—E (Ben Nguyen, Vincent Nguyen, David Ireland, A.J. Mallari) 1:49.62; 200 Freestyle—Joey Tepper E 1:50.44; 200 IM—Tepper E 2:02.72; 50 Freestyle—Zac Evans E 2:06.94; 100 Butterfly—B. Nguyen E 59.06; 100 Freestyle—Connor Ammann E 51.32; 500 Freestyle—Ethan Do E 5:11.34; 200 Freestyle Relay—E (Yarzid Borzine, Eddie Chen, Tepper, Evans) 1:41.28; 100 Backstroke—Winchester Ployratana E 57.85; 100 Breaststroke—Mallari E 1:04.10; 400 Freestyle Relay—E (Amman, Dylan MAson, Do, Tepper) 3:28.06.
Records—EHT 1-0, AC 0-1.
From Thursday
Mainland Reg. 134,
Holy Spirit 36
At Mainland, meters
200 Medley Relay—M (Michael Carroll, Andrew Middlesworth, Liam Garbutt, Jack Scott) 1:58.31; 200 Freestyle—Evan Denn M 2:09.73; 200 IM—Cole Garbutt M 2:21.64; 50 Freestyle—L. Garbutt M 25.11; 100 Butterfly—Destin Lasco M 53.44; 100 Freestyle—L. Garbutt M 56.01; 400 Freestyle—Denn M 4:38.06; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (James Bradley, Lasco, Colin Cooke, Middlesworth) 1:44.51; 100 Backstroke—Skylor Booth M 1:04.89; 100 Breaststroke—C. Garbutt M 1:13.00; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Middlesworth, Bradley, Lasco, Denn) 3:52.38.
Records—Mainland 1-0, Spirit 0-1.
Girls basketball
Norfolk Christian 64,
Atlantic Christian 43
Cristen Winkel scored 11 points with three assists, three steals and one rebound for Atlantic Christian at the Delaware Country Christian School Tournament in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Caraline Winkel added 10 points and five rebounds. Sydney Pearson added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Atlantic 9 13 11 10—43
Norfolk 21 13 12 18—64
A—Cr. Winkel 11, Ca. Winkel 10, Pearson 8, Chapman 7, Darragh 4, Einwechter 3.
N—Gibson 25, Holland 19, Viseer 8, Morrison 6, Wool 3, Allen 3.
3-pointers—Ca. Winkel 3, Cr. Winkel, Einwechter, Darragh.
Records—Atlantic Christian 1-2, Norfolk 2-1.
