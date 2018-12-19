Martin Anguelov sank 6 of 11 3-point attempts and scored 28 points to lead the Lower Cape May High School boys basketball team to a 70-43 win over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Wednesday night.
Anguelov also had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Lower Cape May 11 26 20 13 – 70
Absegami 11 8 10 14 – 43
LCM – Anguelov 28, Moore 8, Jackson 7, Lugo 6, Durham 6, Gault 5, Pane 4, Pierce 4, Bencivengo 2
Holy Spirit 48, Cedar Creek 39
Jake LaMonaca sank four 3 pointers and led Spirit to victory in this Cal National Division game.
The Spartans trailed by two at halftime but took control in the third quarter by outscoring Cedar Creek 16-4. LaMonaca sank a pair of 3-pointers in that period.
Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek with 19.
Cedar Creek 8 14 4 13 - 39
Holy Spirit 14 6 16 12 – 48
CK – Coursey 19, Ky. Tinsley 3, Ka. Tinsley 3, Stokes 3, Athill 8
HS – Kalinowski 9, Gerena 6, LaMonaca 18, Glenn 6, Georgio 4, Cella 3, Nolan 2
Millville 50, ACIT 43
Millville trailed by 14 points at halftime. Eddie Jamison scored 17 points to lead Millville. Rynell Lawrence finished with 16 for the winners.
James Waugh scored a game-high 27 for ACIT.
ACIT 8 16 10 9 – 43
Millville 3 7 21 19 – 50
ACIT – Waugh 27, Banks 2, Armitage 6, Abdul-Rahmann 8
MV – L. Green 8, Jamison 17, Butler 2, A. Green 6, Lawrence 16, DeShields 1
St. Augustine 69, Bridgeton 42
Andrew Delaney and Cole Vanderslice each scored 14 for the winning Hermits, who improved to 3-0. Delaney also had three steals.
St. Augustine 26 16 18 9 – 69
Bridgeton 5 18 8 11 - 42
AUG – Solomon 5, A. Delaney 14, Kendrick 12, Vanderslice 14, M. Delaney 6, Foreman 4, Leo 5, Horner 4.
Mainland 62, Oakcrest 31
Tommy Zanaras had 19 points for the Mustangs. Luke Mazur finished with 11, and Jake Cooke finished with 10.
AJ Reaves had nine points, four rebounds and a steal for the Falcons (0-3). Michael O’Brian had six points, seven rebounds and an assist. Darrell Curtis had six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
O: 7 7 10 7−31
M: 20 20 14 8−62
