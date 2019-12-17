Brendon Bartha won two individual races to lead the Middle Township High School boys swimming team to a 90-80 victory over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League meet Tuesday.
Bartha won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 20.87 seconds) and the 400 freestyle (6:01.00). Bartha, along with Martynas Bartnikas, Riley Campbell and Travis McCray, won the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.02). McCray won the 50 freestyle (24.08).
The Hawks’ Chris Porto won the 100 butterfly (1:04.90) He also swam a leg in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
Middle Twp. 90,
Cape May Tech 80
At Cape May County Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— CMT (Justin Lee, Roman Voinea, Chris Porto, Anthony Paluch) N/A; 200 Freestyle—Steve Olson CMT 2:12.38; 200 IM—Brendon Bartha MT 2:20.87; 50 Freestyle—Travis McCray MT 24.08; 100 Butterfly—Porto CMT 1:04.90; 100 Freestyle—McCray MT 54.33; 400 Freestyle—Bartha MT 6:01.00; 200 Freestyle Relay—MT (Martynas Bartnikas, Riley Campbell, McCray, Bartha) 1:41.02; 100 Backstroke—Justin Lee MT 1:09.89; 100 Breaststroke—Roman Voinea MT 1:15.15; 400 Freestyle Relay—CMT (Porto, Jake Perez, Olson, Evan Carlson) 4:10.64.
Records— N/A.
Lower Cape May Reg. 75, oakcrest 74
At Joseph Van Savage Memorial Pool in Wildwood Crest, yards
200 Medley Relay— O (Eric Weeks, Nick Kurtanidze, Andrew Thompson, Jacob Dorsey) 2:00.27; 200 Freestyle— Eric Weeks O 2:10.91; 200 IM— Andrew Thompson O 2:21.44; 50 Freestyle—Max Souder LCM 26.09; 100 Butterfly—Thompson O 1:00.83; 100 Freestyle—Justin Melli LCM 56.25; 400 Freestyle—Souder LCM 6:14.95; 200 Freestyle Relay—LCM (Mark Ryan, Chris Weigand, Max Souder, Justin Melli) 1:50.15; 100 Backstroke—O Eric Weeks 1:06.00; 100 Breaststroke—Jacob Dorsey O N/A; 400 Freestyle Relay—O (Nate Ranger, Dickey Chen, Weeks, Thomspon) N/A.
Records—N/A.
Cedar Creek 124,
Buena Reg. 43
At Hess School, meters
200 Medley Relay— CC ( Andres Carpio, Omar Mohamed, Marlee Canale, Nathan Goodrich) 2:09.29; 200 Freestyle— Michael Bolger CC 2:24.49; 200 IM— Canale CC 2:32.74; 50 Freestyle— Cole Culleny CC 29.05; 100 Butterfly— Mitchell Butler BR 1:08.65; 100 Freestyle— David Gutierrez CC 1:03.92; 400 Freestyle— Mohamed CC 5:06.49; 200 Freestyle Relay— CC (Goodrich, Gutierrez, Culleny, Bolger) 1:58.23; 100 Backstroke— Carpio CC 1:07.59; 100 Breaststroke— Butler BR 1:18.99; 400 Freestyle Relay— CC (Canale, Carpio, Gutierrez, Mohamed) 4:38.33.
Records— Cedar Creek 4-1.
Mainland Reg. 131,
Absegami 38
At Mainland Reg., yards
200 Medley Relay—M (James Bradley, Matt Giannantonio, Mason Bushay, Ryan Brown) 2:00.22; 200 Freestyle—Evan Folk M 2:08.89; 200 IM—Mason Bushay M 2:22.69; 50 Freestyle—Liam Garbutt M 25.9; 100 Butterfly—Mason Bushay M 1:02.58; 100 Freestyle—James Bradley M 59.39; 500 Freestyle—Cole Garbutt M 5:32.35; 200 Freestyle Relay—M (Evan Denn, Josh Phillips, Charlie Sher, Liam Garbutt) 1:49.16; 100 Backstroke—James Bradley M 1:05.71; 100 Breaststroke—Matt Giannantonio M 1:15.72; 400 Freestyle Relay—M (Evan Denn, James Bradley, Ryan Brown, Cole Garbutt) 3:59.97.
Records—Mainland 4-0, Absegami 0-2.
St. Augustine Prep 123,
Vineland 47
At St. Augustine Prep, yards
200 Medley Relay— SA (Hayden Clay, Cole,
Massano Catinia, Edgar Valle) 1:46.71 ; 200 Freestyle— Luke Volkmann SA 1:58.73; 200 IM—Aiden Peters SA 2:02.95; 50 Freestyle— Will Carpenter SA 22.50; 100 Butterfly—Noah Jones V 56.22; 100 Freestyle— Carpenter SA 51.13; 500 Freestyle—Shane Washart SA 4:34.40; 200 Freestyle Relay—SA (Catania, Clay, Valle, Jennings) 1:36.48 100 Backstroke—Volkmann SA 59.91; 100 Breaststroke—Peters SA 1:05.62; 400 Freestyle Relay— SA (Catarinia, Jennings, Valle, Washart) 3:26.42.
Records— N/A.
Egg Harbor Twp. 122,
Ocean City 48
At Egg Harbor Twp., meters
200 Medley Relay—EHT (Brandon Bell, AJ Mallari, Ben Nguyen, Connor Ammann) 1: 53.43; 200 Freestyle—Dolan Grisbaum OC 1:59.28; 200 IM—Joey Tepper EHT 2:12.02; 50 Freestyle—Winchester Ployratana EHT 25.65; 100 Butterfly—Bell EHT 1:01.51; 100 Freestyle—Ployratana EHT 55.70; 400 Freestyle— Tepper EHT 4:03.87; 200 Freestyle Relay— EHT (Ployratana, Mallari, Kevin Lin, Tepper)1:41.75; 100 Backstroke—Bell EHT 1:00.78; 100 Breaststroke—Mallari EHT 1:08.67; 400 Freestyle Relay— EHT (Ployratana, Tepper, Andrew Dang, Ethan Do) 3:47.00
Records— Egg Harbor Twp. 3-0; Ocean City 3-1.
Wildwood Catholic 132,
Pleasantville 21
At Pleasantville, yards
200 Medley Relay—WC (James Sawyer, Gavin Rasicello, Cole Diller, Connor Farrell) 2:46.68 ; 200 Freestyle— Amanda Bagle WC 3:02.82; 200 IM—Jolia Sorensen WC 3:30.67; 50 Freestyle— Farrell WC 33.11; 100 Butterfly—Ava Sorenson WC 2:12.04; 100 Freestyle— Rasicello WC 1:23.72; 500 Freestyle—Grace Stewart WC 5:00.47; 200 Freestyle Relay—WC (Sawyer, Rasicello, Dileer, Farrell) 2: 15.01; 100 Backstroke—Camryn Diller WC 1:47.53; 100 Breaststroke— WC N/A 1:51.73; 400 Freestyle Relay—WC (Stewart, N/A, Cole Diller, Farrell) 6:22.85.
Records— N/A.
