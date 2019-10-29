Reese Bracken and Maddie Schiffbauer scored a goal each to help the Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey team beat Sterling 2-0 Tuesday in a South Jersey Group II semifinal.
Anna Franklin and Emma Golden had an assist each. Makayla Heuber made seven saves for the shutout.
The win advances the No. 3 Caper Tigers (13-3-1) to the final. Coach Ann Bracken believes this is the first Group II final Lower has ever competed in.
Sterling fell to 9-14.
Lower will play at top-seeded West Deptford on Friday.
South Jersey Group IV, semifinal
(2) Kingsway REG. 2,
(3) Southern Reg. 0
Abbie Brown led Kingsway (20-0-1), ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, with one goal and an assist. Emily Keene scored once.
No. 4 in the Elite 11, Southern Regional fell to 18-3.
Other matches
No. 5 Millville 9,
Bridgeton 0
Millville (17-2-1), No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, clinched a tie with Ocean City for the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference title (both finished at 13-1 and had a win and a loss against each other).
Casey Etter led Millville with four goals, and tied the Millville single-season scoring mark in the Thunderbolts’ final game. Liz Bruner set the mark of 38 in 1982.
Jorja Hibschman scored three goals. Jaylene Williams and Alicia Slimmer had one each.
Tamiya Bryant and Kayla Grablow had three and two assist each, respectively. HIbschman, Stella Sheppard and Lauren Cox had one each.
Kiara Fuega made 20 saves for Bridgeton (2-16).
