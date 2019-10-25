Reese Bracken scored the only goal in a 1-0 Lower Cape May Regional High School field hockey win Friday over Barnegat in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinal game.
Makayla Hueber made 11 saves for the third-seeded Caper Tigers to get the shutout.
Patricia Tanola had seven stops for visiting Barnegat (16-5-1), the 11th seed.
Lower Cape May meets the winner between second-seeded Pinelands Regional and No. 7 Sterling in a Group II semifinal on Tuesday.
NJSIAA South Jersey Group II, quarterfinal
(1) West Deptford 8,
(8) Cumberland Reg. 0
Halle Dreger led West Deptford (18-3) with three goals.
Sophia Briggs scored two goals with one assist. Nicole Ziegler and Kristin Catando had a goal and an assist each. Devon Eastlack scored once.
Natalie McGivern had an assist.
Madeline Ott made 26 saves for Cumberland (7-13-1).
Other matches
From Thursday
Bridgeton 2,
Paulsboro 0
Mikiya Mosley scored both goals for Bridgeton (2-15). Kiara Fuega made four saves.
Ariel Williams made six saves for Paulsboro (3-13).
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
(1) Middle Twp. 2,
(8) Gateway Reg. 0
Kate Herlihy scored both goals for the Panthers (17-3-1).
Marti Grassia made 19 saves for Gateway (12-10). Middle, ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11, will host fourth-seeded Pennsville in the semifinals at 4 p.m. Monday.
