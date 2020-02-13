The brackets for South Jersey girls and boys high school basketball tournaments were released Thursday, with play set to begin March 2.
Seventeen area girls teams and 20 boys teams will compete in this year's postseason.
The onlytop-seeded team is the Mainland Regional girls in South Jersey Group III. Wildwood (Group I), Ocean City (Group III) and Wildwood Catholic (Non-Public B) are No. 2 seeds.
The Wildwood Catholic boys, seeded second in Non-Public B, are the only area team to earn a top-two seed.
Group I and III will play their first round games March 2. Group II, IV and Non-Public B will begin March 3. Non-Public A will start March 4.
GIRLS
GROUP I
No. 15 Gateway at (2) Wildwood; (11) Buena Reg. at (6) Woodstown.
GROUP II
No. 14 Oakcrest at (3) Middle Twp.; (12) Cedar Creek at (5) Sterling; (16) Barnegat at (1) Manchester Twp..
GROUP III
No. 16 Highland at (1) Mainland; (15) Moorestown at (2) Ocean City; (13) Toms River South at (4) Absegami; (11) Lacey at (6) Central Regional.
GROUP IV
No. 9 Atlantic City at (8) Kingsway; (12) Hammonton at (5) Washington Twp.; (13) Atlantic Tech at (4) Williamstown; (15) Southern Reg. at (2) Lenape.
NON-PUBLIC B
No. 2 Wildwood Catholic bye, plays winner of (7) Trinity Hall vs. (10) Gill St. Bernard's at home in quarterfinal round; (9) Holy Cross Prep at (8) Our Lady of Mercy; (13) Holy Spirit at (4) Moorestown Friends.
BOYS
GROUP I
No. 11 Cape May Tech at (6) Wildwood.
GROUP II
No. 12 Pleasantville at (5) Barnegat; (10) Cedar Creek at (7) Point Pleasant Borough; (13) Middle Twp. at (4) West Deptford; (16) Lower Cape May at (1) Camden.
GROUP III
No. 13 Winslow at (4) Mainland; (11) Deptford at (6) Ocean City; (12) Lacey Twp. at (5) Cherry Hill West; (14) Pinelands at (3) Westampton Tech.
GROUP IV
No. 14 Kingsway at (3) Atlantic City; (7) Clearview at (10) Southern; (11) Atlantic Tech at (6) Cherokee; (15) Millville at (2) Lenape; (16) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Toms River North.
NON-PUBLIC A
No. 4 St. Augustine bye into quarterfinal round against (5) Bishop Eustace at home.
NON-PUBLIC B
No. 15 Moorestown Friends at (2) Wildwood Catholic; (12) Ranney at (5) St. Joseph; (10) Timothy Christian at (7) Holy Spirit.
