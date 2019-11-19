Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ocean City's Brad Jamison #33, runs for a touchdown against Lower Cape May Regional Christian Campanaro #20 during the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ocean City Brad Jamison in action during the game against Absegami. Sept. 27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Brad Jamison scores a touchdown during the game against Absegami. Sept. 27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City's Brad Jamison #33, runs for a touchdown against Lower Cape May Regional Christian Campanaro #20 during the first half of high school football game at Lower Cape May Regional High School Friday Sept 6, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Ocean City Brad Jamison scores a touchdown during the game against Absegami. Sept. 27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Ocean City Joe Repetti passes the ball to Brad Jamison during the game against Absegami. Sept. 27, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Brad Jamison and the Ocean City High School football team are experiencing something different this season — a thrilling postseason run.
Ocean City won its first playoff game in 18 years with a 21-14 victory over rival Mainland Regional in the South Jersey Group IV first round Nov. 9. The seventh-seeded Red Raiders defeated sixth-seeded Long Branch 21-20 in the second round last Friday.
Jamison and Red Raiders (8-2) will play for program's first sectional championship since 2000 against top-seeded Shawnee (8-2) 7 p.m. Friday in Medford.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“There is definitely a positive vibe going around the school,” said Jamison, 16, of Ocean City. “It is really cool to be apart of ending that drought of not winning a playoff game in 18 years. That championship game is going to be an exciting day.”
Jamison has started at tight end since his freshman season. In addition to contributing offensively, he began playing linebacker midway through his sophomore campaign.
Jamison first played football in the fourth grade. After fifth grade, he stopped playing the sport but was back on the football field in eighth grade.
“He is a quiet kid and doesn't say a lot,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “But he is really smart and athletic and very coachable. We ask a lot of him being a tight end and linebacker. It’s not an easy task. He is very smart and focused with everything he does.”
This season, Jamison has 15 receptions for 280 yards with four touchdowns. He twice has turned a short pass into a 50-plus yard score. On defense, the 6-foot-2, 206-pound linebacker has 67 tackles and three sacks.
“He is a good blocker and has good hands,” Smith said. “He is athletic and has good range. He is a good sideline-to-sideline player. His size and athleticism is obviously beneficial for us.”
The Red Raiders, who started 4-0, suffered their only two losses against St. Augustine (35-3 on Oct. 4) and the Mustangs (21-6 on Nov. 1). The Jamison-led defense has recorded four shutouts and only allowed more than seven points in four games.
But Jamison said that loss to Mainland in their final regular-season game was a "wake-up call." The Red Raiders then started to practice with added motivation the week leading up to their rematch against the Mustangs in the first round.
That intensity boost carried them to the sectional finals.
“They (Shawnee) are obviously big, physical, well-coached team with some championships under their belt," Jamison said. "But we believe we can play with anyone. I think if we give an intense effort in practice and the game, then we could win.”
Smith agreed.
“We are taking it one day at a time," Smith said. "We need to put in some great days during practice this week to be ready. I think why we have been having this season is because of the way we’ve been practicing."
The Ocean City girls soccer team captured the state Group III title Saturday. The boys soccer team advanced to the S.J. Group III final. The girls tennis team advanced to the S.J. Group III semifinals.
And the football team is feeding off that energy.
"I am proud to coach this team, and I am proud to coach him (Jamison)," Smith said. "There is a cool buzz around the city with the fall teams. This is pretty neat.”
Jamison and his teammates anticipate a good game Friday.
“The defense is going to be important against them (Shawnee),” Jamison said. “If we contain them, I think the offense can put up enough points for we can win.”
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
spt_mainland
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.