Gannon Brady scored 24 points in a 66-61 Ocean City High School boys basketball win Friday over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivisional game.
Tom Finnegan contributed 20 points to the Red Raiders (16-9) and Mike Rhodes had 16. Ben Hoag scored four, and Bradley Jamison added two.
Ethan Dodd scored 20 points for Egg Harbor Township (11-14). DJ Germann finished with 12 and Isaiah Glenn had 11. Carlos Lopez (6), Isiah Walsh (5), JJ Germann (4) and Michael Mirvill (3) rounded out the points.
EHT: 10 12 13 26−61
Ocean City: 15 11 19 21−66
Atlantic City 66,
ACIT 30
Stephen Byard led Atlantic City with 21 points. Nathaniel Daley added nine, and Chad Lewis scored eight. Kiraan Palms (7), Jayden Jones (6), Teriq Chapman (4), Nassan Blakely (3), Ja’Heen Frederick (2), Amir Mack (2), Pridgen-Hill (2) and Rob Fishbein (2) also scored.
James Waugh and Nurridin Abdul-Rahman scored nine each for the ACIT. William Davis Jr. added six, and Zaheer Owens had four. McRoodjerry Cesar finished with two.
ACIT: 10 9 6 5−30
Atlantic City: 20 20 20 6−66
Middle Twp. 68,
Lower Twp. 60
Middle Township improved to 12-14. Lower Township fell to 10-16. No further information was available.
Middle: 17 7 18 26−68
Lower: 14 8 13 25−60
From Thursday
Cedar Creek 70,
Holy Spirit 68
Najee Coursey led Cedar Creek (14-10) with 30 points. Jahmir Cruze and Isaiah Valentin added 10. Mikey Stokes (8), Kyree Tinsley (8), Sean Snyder (2) and Tyree Burrell (2) also scored.
Christian Kalinowski scored 25 points for Holy Spirit (16-9). Jack Cella contributed 14, and Joe Glenn finished with 11. Jahir Smith (9), Elijah Steward (3), Jaime Wilkins (3), Gavin Gillespie (2) and Henry Rovillard (1) rounded out the points.
Cedar Creek: 19 16 17 18−70
Holy Spirit: 23 12 9 24−68
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.