A fourth-quarter surge from the Absegami High School girls basketball team led to a 48-44 win over Timber Creek in the South Jersey Group III quarterfinals at home Wednesday.
The Braves (17-10) trailed the Chargers by as many as 16 in the third, but outscored them 23-8 in the fourth for the win.
For fourth-seeded Absegami, Haleigh Schafer scored 18. Jackie Fortis added 15. Gianna Hafner (5), Iggy Crandell (5) and Chi Chi Wokocha (2) also scored.
Absegami will play at Mainland Regional on Friday.
For fifth-seeded Timber Creek, Dakota Schultice scored 14. Amaya Burch added 12. Amiaya Morgan (9), Shauna Seiner (5) and Taja Brown (4) also scored.
TC; 11 9 16 8—44
Absegami; 8 6 11 23—48
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(2) Ocean City 43,
(10) Seneca 28
Abbey Fenton scored nine for Ocean City (20-8). Delaney Lappin added eight, and Emma Finnegan added seven. Marlee Brestle and Marin Panico finished with six apiece. Other scorers were Megan Crawford (3), Lauren Mirsky (2), Avery Jackson (1) and Katie Mazzitelli (1).
Ocean City will host Toms River East on Friday.
Victoria Groves scored seven for Seneca (12-16). Erin Williams and Kelsey Carter each scored five. Hannah Chaney added four. Kayla Brooks (3), Sophia Cooper (2) and Vickie Crooker (2) also scored.
Seneca: 5 4 6 13−28
OC: 5 17 9 12−43
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
(2) Wildwood 44,
(10) Pitman 14
Imene Fathi led Wildwood (23-5) with 16 points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals. Jenna Hans added 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and six steals. Winter Favre finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four steals. Leah Benichou had seven points, four assists and five steals.
The Warriors will host the winner of Palmyra and Woodstown on Friday.
Jenna Georgette scored 11 for Pitman (12-14). Alaina Villari added three.
Pitman: 0 4 7 3−14
Wildwood: 15 12 10 7−44
From Tuesday
S.J. Group IV, first round
(5) Washington Twp. 49,
(12) Hammonton 34
Jada Thompson scored 18 points for Hammonton (17-9). Emma Peretti added eight and Giada Palmieri three. Luca Berenato had two.
Washington Township improved to 21-6.
S.J. Group IV, first round
(9) Atlantic City 47,
(8) Kingsway Reg. 28
The Vikings improved to 20-7 behind Cornysha Davis’ 11 points and six rebounds. Ciani Redd-Howard had 10 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers included Madison Brestle (8), Sanai Garrison Macon (7), and Naysha Suarez-Rivera (6).
Olivia Ettore had nine points for the Dragons (15-11). Michiya Davis scored seven.
Atlantic City will play at No. 1 Cherokee in the next round.
Atlantic City: 20 8 4 15− 47
Kingsway: 2 6 10 10− 28
S.J. Group II
(5) Sterling 48,
(12) Cedar Creek 34
Gabbie Luko led Cedar Creek (8-18) with 16 points. Ashley Nicolichia finished with nine and Tay Tay Parker contributed six. Abby Gunnels had one.
Sterling improved to 17-9.
Cedar Creek: 9 10 3 12−34
Sterling: 12 8 13 15−48
S.J. Group IV
(4) Williamstown 78,
(13) ACIT 44
Julianna Montero scored 19 points for the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (17-10). Cea’anai Jackson added nine and Nyasia Grant had seven. Christe Paul (5), Sa’Daiyah Taylor (3) and Jaymira Ware (1) also scored.
Williamstown improved to 20-7.
ACIT: 9 14 13 8−44
Williamstown: 20 18 20 20−78
Boys basketball
S.J. Group I, Quarterfinal
(6) Wildwood 103,
(3) Woodstown 82
Diante Miles led the way for the Warriors (20-8) with 38 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Karl Brown scored 22. Max McGrath scored 17 points. Omarian McNeal had 16 points and 14 rebounds in the win. Wildwood will play at No. 2 Penns Grove on Friday.
Zach Wygand scored 28 points for the Wolverines (23-5). Tyreek Husser scored 19 points. Other scorers included Xavier Seals (16) and Malik Parsons (11).
Wildwood: 21 18 29 35- 103
Woodstown: 21 24 18 19- 82
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
(3) Westampton Tech 57,
(6) Ocean City 46
Tyrese Myrick scored 23 for Westampton Tech (18-9). Avery Anderson added 17. Chevon Gayles finished with six. Other scorers were Khalil Lewis (5), Justin Peeples (4) and Tristen Guillouette (2).
Gannon Brady scored 19 for Ocean City (17-10). Tom Finnegan added 12. Ben Hoag scored eight. Mike Rhodes (7) and Brady Rauner (2) also scored.
OC: 15 12 9 10−46
Westampton: 20 6 13 18−57
From Tuesday
S.J. Non-Public B
(7) Holy Spirit 74,
(10) Timothy Christian 55
Christian Kazinowski led Holy Spirit with 20 points. Jahmir Smith added 12 and Jack Cella had 11. Joe Glenn and Henry Rouillard both contributed nine. Jack Rouillard (6), Gavin Gillespie (3), Eli Steward (2) and Jamil Wilkins (2) also scored.
Ronnie Burwon had a team high 18 points for Timothy Christian.
Timothy Chr.: 16 8 13 18−55
Holy Spirit:18 17 28 11−74
S.J. Group IV
(7) Clearview Reg. 69,
(10) Southern REG. 53
Jay Silva scored 11 points for Southern Regional (16-10). Luke Infurna and Ben Ridgway added 10 each. Jake Hughes (6), Will Devane (6), Nick Devane (4), Cole Robinson (3) and Mike Delvalle (3) also scored.
Clearview improved to 18-7.
Southern: 6 10 16 21−53
Clearview: 13 22 15 19−69
S.J. Group II
(4) West Deptford 56,
(13) Middle Twp. 53
Matt Marino scored 20 points for Middle Township (12-15). Torey Harris contributed 13 and Miles Sapp 12. Jeremiah Camacho finished with eight.
West Deptford improved to 20-7.
Middle: 14 12 15 12−53
W. Deptford: 23 3 17 13−56
