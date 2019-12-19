The Absegami High School wrestling team beat Vineland 66-9 in a season-opening, Cape-Atlantic League American Division matchup at home Thursday.
For Absegami, Sean Cowan (113 pounds), Bhavya Rama (132), Corbin Saul (145), Quinn McLaughlin (160), Isaac Ingram (182) and Angel Gonzalez--Castillo (285) each won by pin.
The Braves improved to 1-0.
Gabe Baldosaro won by pin at 106 for Vineland (0-1). Dave Dutra (220) also got a pin.
106— Gabe Baldosaro V d. Tyler Foulke 2-0; 113— Sean Cowan A p. Darryl Binford (0:58); 120— John Devlin A d. Joe Nappa 7-1; 126— Frank Gargione A by forfeit; 132— Bhavya Rama A p. Michael Druker (2:58); 138— Kevin Guerrero A by forfeit; 145— Corbin Saul A p. Ed Lingo (1:42); 152— Ethan Zeck A by forfeit; 160— Quinn McLaughlin A p. Kaleb Percival (3:12); 170— George Rhodes A by forfeit; 182— Isaac Ingram A p. Giancarlo Scarpa (3:38); 195— Warren Hood A d. Ryan Shelton 8-1; 220— Dave Dutra V p. Rodney McNeill Jr. (5:12); 285— Angel Gonzalez-Castillo A p. Neftali Ramos (1:34).
Records— Absegami 1-0, Vineland 0-1.
Ocean City 40,
Middle Twp. 39
106— Morrill O p. Nelson (5:02); 113— Wooton O p. Sgrignoli (0:47); 120— Rodriguez M p. Gregrick (5:06); 126— Laboy M p. O; 132— Dugan M p. Phelps (1:30); 138— Killian M d. Williams 7-3; 145— Oves O p. Gariano (1:13); 152— Wilson O md. Adelizzi 19-8; 160— Garcia O p. Frame (1:02); 170— K. Giulian M p. Williams (0:56); 182— Fisher O p. Matthews (4:20); 195— D. Giulian M by forfeit; 220— Farrow M p. McGinn (0:38); 285— Sanino O p. Galati (0:40).
Records— Ocean City 1-0, Middle 0-1.
Boys swimming
Manasquan 119,
Barnegat 51
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Jack Nowak, Matt Dettinger, Ethan Hinds, Charlie Sawitski) 1:45.42; 200 Freestyle— Matt Pasola M 1:54.63; 200 IM— Hinds M 2:08.44; 50 Freestyle— Nowak M 23.14; 100 Butterfly— Hinds M 55.82; 100 Freestyle— Pasola M 53.02; 500 Freestyle— Tyler Zylinski M 5:24.56; 200 Freestyle Relay— B (Austin Cappuccio, Ethan Sackett, Josh Hutton, Kaden Jason) 1:37.84; 100 Backstroke— N/A; 100 Breaststroke— Matt Notaro B 1:07.03; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (Zylinski, Sawitski, Pasola, Nowak) 3:35.21.
Records— Manasquan 3-0, Barnegat 0-1-2.
From Wednesday
Southern Reg. 117,
Donovan Catholic 53
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay—S (Kristian Werner, Sean White, Beck Jaffe, Jackson Hughes) 1:48.74; 200 Freestyle—Kristian werner S 2:03.81; 200 IM—Jack Renaud D 2:19.62; 50 Freestyle—Cole Nemes S 24.59; 100 Butterfly—Christian DelaCruz D 57.58; 100 Freestyle—Noah Hanvey S 53.98; 500 Freestyle—Russell Hll s 6:04.43; 200 Freestyle Relay—S (Carson Palletta, Josh Styler, Sean Hanvey, Matthew Verbeke) 1:51.46; 100 Backstroke—Noah Hanvey S 1:01.62; 100 Breaststroke—Christian DelaCruz D 1:02.82; 400 Freestyle Relay—S (Aidan McInerney, Greg Lee, Luke Plesniarski, Cole Nemes) 4:01.17.
Records—Southern 5-0, Donovan Catholic 1-3.
Girls swimming
Manasquan 133,
Barnegat 37
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 Medley Relay— M (Gianna Policari, Megan Durrua, Sarah Eldridge, Jill Spalt) 2:02.77; 200 Freestyle— Summer Sakowicz M 2:05.36; 200 IM— Leah Policari M 2:21.59; 50 Freestyle— G. Policari M 27.52; 100 Butterfly— Caroline Height M 1:13.28; 100 Freestyle— L. Policari M 57.08; 500 Freestyle— Katie Durrua M 6:02.79; 200 Freestyle Relay— M (Eldridge, K. Durrua, M. Durrua, L. Policari) 1:49.98; 100 Backstroke— Sakowicz M 1:06.39; 100 Breaststroke— Eldridge M 1:05.54; 400 Freestyle Relay— M (G. Policari, Maggie Brennan, Sakowicz, K. Durrua) 4:12.25.
Records— Manasquan 2-1, Barnegat 0-1.
Girls bowling
From Wednesday
EHT 3, Hammonton 1 : EHT: Aubrey Lloyd (201 game, 557 series); Amy Vu (173 game, 449 series) Hammonton: Francesca Jacobs (198 game, 423 series); Samantha Immendorf (155 game, 430 series).
Record—EHT 3-2-1, Hammonton 1-4.
