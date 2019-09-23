Brianna Williams scored to lead the St. Joseph High School field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Conference game Monday.
Williams scored off an assist from Makayla Venenizal. MeganRae Burke made 13 saves for the Wildcats (3-4-1).
Gabbie Luko made nine saves for the Pirates (1-8).
Mainland Reg. 6,
Vineland 1
Ariana Dinofa and Brooke Albuquerque scored twice for the Mustangs (5-3). Hannah Blake scored and had an assist. Julianna Medina scored once. Sandi Smoger and Casey Murray each had an assist. Michaela Brady had four saves.
Maines Abby scored one goal for the Fighting Clan (1-5). Zareiah Jones made 14 saves.
Middle Twp. 5,
Buena Reg. 0
Kate Herlihy scored three goals for the Panthers. Caroline Gallagher and Briar Rose Lemma each scored once and had an assist. Lexie Frank had an assist. Amber Howatt made one save.
Lower Cape May 4,
Holy Spirit 0
Anna Franklin and Nina Young each scored twice for the Caper Tigers. Franklin, Gab DiDonato and Reese Bracken each had an assist. Makayla Hueber made seven saves in the shutout.
Millville 8,
Bridgeton 0
Casey Etter scored three goals and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (5-1). Jorja Hibschman scored twice and had an assist. Angelina Kenelia and Aliza Langlois each scored once. Alicia Slimmer had an assist. Alyssa McIsaac made one save.
Kiara Fuega made 21 saves for the Bulldogs (0-6).
Ocean City 12,
Absegami 1
Molly Reardon scored four goals for the Red Raiders (7-2). Tara McNally scored three goals and had two assists. Chloe Prettyman had an assist.
Amber Conway scored the lone goal for Absegami. Kayla Ospina made 22 saves.
