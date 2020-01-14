The Bridgeton High School girls basketball team beat Millville 42-40 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game at Millville on Monday.
Nijah Tanksley had a game-high 25 for the Bulldogs (4-3). Tatyana Chandler added 15, Jada Edwards two.
Sha’naja Williams led the Thunderbolts (1-7) with 12 points. Fatimah Owens added nine. Rianna Talley had six. Julianna Wilson and Phoebe Baldasarri each had four. Ailyn Perez scored three, DahJanae Williams two.
Bridgeton: 4 16 5 17− 40
Millville: 6 12 12 10− 42
Cape May Tech 58,
St. Joseph 12
Emily Pasceri and Leah Williams each scored 14 for the Hawks (3-6). Pasceri added nine rebounds and three assist. Williams had seven rebounds. Kennedy Campbell had 12 points and eight rebounds.
Isabella Schmucker had 10 points and six rebounds. Alyssa Gery two points and two rebounds. Alex Garcia had five points, Abigail McAllister two and McKenna Anderson one.
Katie Dainton had five points for the Wildcats (0-6). Brielle Hutchingson added three. Marissa DiGerodano and Karlyne Shendoh each scored two
Cape May Tech: 26 7 15 10− 58
St. Joseph: 2 3 5 2− 12
Manchester Twp. 61,
Barnegat 29
Kya Joseph had 13 rebounds and eight points for the Bengals (3-7). Cara McCoy had 11 points and seven rebounds. Calli Dunn had four rebounds and two points. Erin Breyta and Ashley Pringle each scored two points. Erin Breyta and Sofia Gialanella each had two points and two rebounds.
Kemari Reynolds and Gabriella Ross each scored 15 for Manchester Township, which is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11.
Donovan Catholic 63,
Lacey Twp. 51 OT
Jordyn Keating scored 18 for Donovan Catholic (6-4). Olivia Conroy added 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Tatjana Tatar had 14 points, three rebounds and four assists. Other scorers were Karolina Jaruseviciute (9), Olivia Parlow (7) and Mackenzie Kopf (2).
Sarah Zimmerman led Lacey with 33 points. Madison MacGillivray added five. Riley Giordano and McKayla Mooney scored four apiece. Cayli Biele (3) and Maddie Bell (2) also scored. The Lions fell to 4-5.
Donovan Catholic: 5 11 15 20 12−63
Lacey: 10 14 10 17 0−51
From Monday
Ocean City 41,
Absegami 37
Emma Finnegan had 13 points for the Red Raiders (4-5). Abbey Fenton added 11, Marin Panico eight, Lauren Mirsky seven, Marlee Brestle two.
Haleigh Schafer led the Braves (4-4) with 14. Gianna Hafner scored 10, Ang Polina eight, Gianna Baldino five.
Ocean City: 5 13 15 8− 41
Absegami: 7 4 6 20− 37
Wildwood 69,
Salem 38
Leah Benichou had 22 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds for the Warriors (9-1). Imene Fathi added 15 points, five assists and five steals. Maya Benichou had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Winter Favre had 19 rebounds and 11 points.
Gabby Keoughan had six pointsa nd six rebounds. Torence Gallo added three points, Ava Troiano two.
Ziara Spence led Salem (3-4) with 19 points.
Wildwood: 15 22 14 18− 69
Salem: 8 5 15 10−38
Kingsway Reg. 37,
Hammonton 30
Jada Thompson had 15 points and four rebounds for the Blue Devils (2-4). Emma Peretti added10 points and eight rebounds. Khristina Washington scored three, Giada Palmieri two.
Olivia Ettore led the undefeated Dragons (6-0) with 12 points.
Kingsway: 9 12 7 9− 37
Hammonton: 5 8 5 12− 30
Life Center 66,
Atlantic Christian 43
Shelby Einwechter had 18 points, three rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars (11-2). Sydney Pearson added 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Liv Chapman had 15 rebounds, 10 points five steals, four blocks and three assists.
Cristen Winkel added three points, three assists and two rebounds. Emily Kelley had three rebounds and one point.
Tiffany Hammond led Life Center with 16 points.
Atl. Christian: 15 8 9 11− 43
Life Center: 21 13 22 10−66
Gloucester Tech 52,
Cumberland Reg. 34
Taleah Robinson had 12 points and two assists for the Colts (4-5). Reonna Givens had rebounds and six points. Christina Miletta had six points, four assists and three rebounds. Cioni Simmons added six points, four assists and three rebounds. Aniah Hitchens and Alex Hitchner each had four points.
Glou. Tech:12 22 10 8− 52
Cumberland:12 1 7 14− 34
No. 9 Mainland Reg. 74,
Holy Spirit 42
Kylee Watson led the Mustangs (6-3) with 24 points. Kaitlyn Boggs added 19. Madison Hafetz scored 15, Lila Schoen nine, Cadence Fitzgerald six, Alyssa Turner one.
The Spartans fell to 1-6.
Mainland: 16 21 21 16− 69
Holy Spirit: 15 7 9 11−38
Cedar Creek 43,
Oakcrest 38
Jezlyn Cross led the Pirates (3-5) with 10 points. Gabbie Luko and Tay Tay Parker each scored nine. Ashley Nicolichia added five. Ana Cintron, Juliet Duverglas and Abby Gunnels each scored two.
Nay Nay Clark had a game-high 28 points for the Falcons (3-5). Nephtalie Dorce scored eight, MaNaijah Scott two.
Oakcrest: 2 14 9 13− 38
Cedar Creek: 18 14 7 15−43
